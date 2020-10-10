Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 24 of IPL 2020. KKR's season seems to have finally gained some steam, while KXIP will be desperate to get off the bottom of the IPL points table.

Talking points, team news and probable XI - get it from the horse's mouth 😏



Preview of the #KXIPvsKKR on our website 👇#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP https://t.co/vZ7DzzwpnD — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 10, 2020

KXIP is on a 4-match losing streak, whereas KKR come into the match on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over CSK. The head-to-head stats read 17-8 in KKR's favour.

.@SunilPNarine74 has been a thorn in the flesh for KXIP taking 26 wickets with best figures of 5/19.



Will he improve on his numbers tomorrow?#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/yyJ52ez4pY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 9, 2020

Before the two teams renew their rivalry on a scorching afternoon in Abu Dhabi, we take a look back at the closest encounters between the two teams in IPL history.

3. Match 44, IPL 2015: KKR beat KXIP by one wicket (one ball remaining)

A close encounter [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

KXIP: 183/5 (20 overs)

KKR: 184/9 (20 overs)

Electing to bat, KXIP put up 183/5 thanks to noteworthy contributions from their top 5 batters. Sunil Narine accounted for four of the wickets while giving away just 19 runs to ensure that the target was below 200.

KKR's chase was always one step behind the asking rate till Andre Russell's 51(21) put them right back in contention. Losing wickets at regular intervals meant that KKR needed eight runs from the last over, with just three wickets in hand.

KKR lost two more wickets in the final over to bring out Sunil Narine. Fortunately, a six early in the over ensured that Sunil Narine could drive his team home with a ball to spare.

2. Match 20, IPL 2013: KXIP beat KKR by four runs

Legends [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

KXIP: 157/9 (20 overs)

KKR: 153/9 (20 overs)

Fireworks from Manpreet Gony (42 from 18) helped KXIP post a modest total after they seemed to lose their way in the end. Sunil Narine and Jacques Kallis both registered 3 wickets each to stem the flow of runs.

Gautam Gambhir (60 from 39) and Eoin Morgan (47 from 38) put on 104 from 71 balls to almost guide KKR home. They fell within a span of two overs to bring KKR back into the game. The Kolkata team ended up needing 11 runs from the final over bowled by Praveen Kumar.

Praveen Kumar struck twice in the final over and conceded a meagre six runs to hand KXIP a thrilling four-run win.

1. Match 32, IPL 2016: KKR beat KXIP by seven runs

A hard-fought win [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

KKR: 164/3 (20 overs)

KXIP: 157/9 (20 overs)

Put into bat, KKR openers Robin Uthappa (70 from 49) and Gautam Gambhir (54 from 45) put on 101 in 81 balls before they were both run-out. KKR would have felt they should have accelerated a bit more with seven wickets in hand as they ended up with a below-par 164/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (68 from 42) threatened to single-handedly win KXIP the match until his wicket caused them to lose their way. KXIP needed 12 runs from the final over with four wickets in hand. Gautam Gambhir threw the ball to Andre Russell. Here's how the final over went: 1, Wicket, Wicket, 1, Wicket, 1. A spectacular six balls which yielded just three runs and as many wickets saw KKR end up seven runs short of the target.