IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Player Ratings

In Match 24 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

KXIP solved their powerplay woes, as they restricted KKR to the second-lowest powerplay score and themselves emerged unscathed with the bat.

Though KKR and their inspired skipper Dinesh Karthik did well to reach 164 from a precarious position, KXIP looked at ease.

The opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal posted in excess of 100, and from there it seemed a formality - until KXIP choked to register their sixth loss of the season.

Here are the player ratings from the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: KXIP Player Ratings

Mayank Agarwal was all class in his half-century.

KL Rahul: 7/10

The KXIP captain seemed to have finally gotten his bowling attack in order, but he was unable to choke KKR despite their horror powerplay. With bat in hand, his long innings ended exactly at the wrong time, and he left an out-of-sorts middle order with too much to do.

Mayank Agarwal: 8/10

With KL Rahul choosing to buckle down and take the game deep, Mayank adopted the aggressor's role. His 56 off 39 ended too early for KXIP's comfort, but it was full of strike rotation and some fine boundaries when no other batsman found the gaps as frequently.

Prabhsimran Singh: 2.5/10

Prabhsimran did a good job behind the stumps, taking the catch to dismiss Russell and being part of several runouts. With bat in hand, it was a different story as his 4 off 7 did nothing to ease KXIP in the chase.

Nicholas Pooran: 4.5/10

Pooran showed presence of mind in the field as he played a part in two KKR runouts. With bat in hand, while he showed his form from the last game, he lost his wicket to the crafty Sunil Narine knowing full well the shambles of a batting order that was to follow.

Glenn Maxwell: 5/10

Though 10 off 5 on any other day looks like a creditable cameo, Maxwell failed to take his team over the line. His inventive play and a strong bottom hand fetched him two boundaries, with the second one landing a few inches too short to drag the game to a Super Over.

Mandeep Singh: 1/10

A rocket arm fetched Mandeep a run-out, but otherwise there was nothing to write home about. Entrusted to finally come good, or just to rotate strike, Mandeep went for a glory shot off his first ball to leave his team with 7 to get off the final ball.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 1.5/10

Mujeeb endured another poor game, and on a pitch where KKR struggled to score, he was picked apart for 44 runs with no wickets to his name. Gill, Morgan and Karthik feasted on him in bits.

Ravi Bishnoi: 7.5/10

Bishnoi was once again terrific with the ball, with his first three overs going for just 15 runs. He got the prized scalp of Morgan before finishing with 4-0-25-1.

Mohammad Shami: 7/10

Shami got the ball rolling for KXIP with some tight bowling, forcing Rahul Tripathi to go for a heave and lose his stumps in the process. He got taken for a few runs later on, but managed a neat 4-0-30-1.

Chris Jordan: 2/10

Not exactly the Chris everyone expected to enter the KXIP lineup, Jordan continued his woeful form this season. Though he pulled things back to some extent at the death, he was taken for 37 runs with no wicket once again. With bat in hand, he walked onto the field for moral support, and shook hands with the Men in Purple when his support was not enough.

Arshdeep Singh: 8/10

The impressive Arshdeep is shaping up to be one of KXIP's best finds in a horror season. Here, he bowled a maiden and went for just two runs in his first two overs. The left-armer was excellent at the death, and showed no nerves against Dre Russ to get the better of him.