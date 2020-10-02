IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI: Player Ratings

Match 13 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) taking on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi.

After being put in to bat by KL Rahul, a superbly constructed knock from Rohit Sharma and late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard took MI to 191/4. KXIP started well, but suffered a brief lull towards the end of the powerplay and completely lost the plot in the middle overs to fall short by 48 runs.

Here are the player ratings from the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI: KXIP Player Ratings

Nicholas Pooran has found form for KXIP [PC: iplt20.com]

KL Rahul: 1/10

Rahul scratched his way to 17 off 19 balls, before an ill-advised paddle off MI's best bowler in their previous game against RCB - Rahul Chahar - saw his bails disturbed.

The KXIP skipper was disastrous with his bowling changes against MI as he bowled out Sheldon Cottrell far too early, with Jimmy Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham extremely expensive at the death.

Mayank Agarwal: 6/10

Agarwal looked in good touch on his way to 25 off 18 balls, before a Jasprit Bumrah inswinger found its way through to the timber. He would've done well to play out the MI spearhead, although the ball might still have been too good.

Karun Nair: 1/10

Nair bagged a 3-ball duck today and his place in the KXIP side is now majorly under question, with Mandeep Singh waiting in the wings. The Karnataka batsman looks horribly out of form, and his IPL career might slowly be winding down.

Nicholas Pooran: 7/10

Pooran capitalised on his cameo in the last game to score 44 off just 27 balls, which was an innings featuring 3 fours and 2 sixes. The West Indian nicked a James Pattinson ball behind, and with him departed KXIP's hopes.

Glenn Maxwell: 2/10

Maxwell was hopeless against MI as he struggled to lay bat on ball throughout his 18-ball 11. The Australian holed out off Rahul Chahar, who tortured him for overs on end before finally dismissing him.

Maxwell's form is a major concern for KXIP, especially given that he is the backbone of their middle order. He was superb in the field, though, and pulled off a relay catch to dismiss the dangerous Rohit Sharma.

Sarfaraz Khan: 3/10

Sarfaraz came in as low as No. 7 in this game, and it doesn't make sense for a full-time batsman to bat at the position. The former RCB man played a cheeky reverse sweep before being caught plumb in front, and hasn't had nearly enough time in the middle to score consistently for KXIP.

Jimmy Neesham: 3/10

Neesham had to bowl two overs at the death against Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, but his figures of 0/52 in his 4 overs don't make for pretty reading. The Kiwi all-rounder also got to bat for the first time in IPL 2020, but scored only 7 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Krishnappa Gowtham: 6/10

Gowtham shouldn't have been bowling the 20th over in the first place, so the 4 sixes that were hit off him can be excused. The Karnataka all-rounder had bowled three decent overs until that point, and chipped in with a 13-ball 22 that reduced the margin of KXIP's defeat.

Mohammed Shami: 4/10

Shami also bowled his first 3 overs fairly well, but didn't bowl to his field at all in his final over. The Indian spearhead finished with figures of 1/36 in his 4 overs, and pulled off a nice direct hit to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav.

Sheldon Cottrell: 8/10

Cottrell was the pick of the KXIP bowlers as he finished with figures of 1/20 in his 4 overs, with the wicket being a beautiful outswinger to Quinton de Kock. The West Indian should've bowled at the death, but that's the captain's fault and not his.

Ravi Bishnoi: 5/10

Bishnoi was decent today in patches, but bowled or two loose deliveries in every over to record figures of 0/37. Although the young leggie was a tad expensive, he has shown a willingness to bowl in the most difficult parts of innings, which is admirable. He dropped a catch in the deep that he should have taken.