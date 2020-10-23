IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 42

The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a magnificent victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous IPL 2020 match. Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, and Vijay Shankar starred for the Orange Army as they recorded their fourth win of the competition.

SRH will now battle the Kings XI Punjab in their eleventh game of IPL 2020. When these two sides clashed earlier this year, the David Warner-led outfit won the match by 69 runs. The IPL 2016 champions will look forward to replicating the same performance versus KXIP.

On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led franchise have been in top form of late. They have defeated the Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in their previous three matches. KXIP will be keen on continuing their winning streak as we approach the business end of the competition.

Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between SRH and KXIP before their second clash in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Kings XI Punjab 11-4 in terms of the head-to-head record. To state the obvious, the Orange Army have been extremely successful against the Mohali-based franchise.

However, the head-to-head record in the UAE stands even at 1-1. While SRH emerged victorious in the last match, Glenn Maxwell's blitzkrieg helped KXIP beat their rivals in the first phase of the 2014 season.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Advertisement

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 42 of IPL 2020

David Warner has scored 626 runs in KXIP vs SRH matches. In the last game, he aggregated 52 runs while stitching a 160-run opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has picked up 14 wickets against the Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

Mohammed Shami has scalped four wickets while donning the KXIP jersey against SRH. In the batting department, KXIP skipper KL Rahul has scored 211 runs against his former franchise.