IPL 2020 live telecast channel list and live streaming details: Where to watch

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 16:02 IST

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai
2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The Indian Premier League 2020 is set to commence later this month. The tournament opener will be played on March 29 between the two most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Live streaming for the annual T20 extravaganza will take place across the globe and fans world ov will be tuning in to see the action unfold.

To be played over a whopping 57 days, this edition has 13 more matchdays than the previous year edition.

A total of eight teams will fight it out to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. MI have won the league for a record four times while CSK have been champions on three occasions.

With the kind of buzz that the league generates, no fan would want to miss out on the action. To help you with that, here are the complete IPL live telecast and streaming details:

IPL 2020 live streaming details

The IPL 2020 live streaming will take place across renowned channels and platforms. Star India would be expecting a surge in the viewership as Europe, South America, South East Asia, and Australia will now get to witness the tournament on Yupp TV. In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix channels will bring the league to the viewers.

Furthermore, Pakistan might also be getting a slice of the popular T20 league as GEO Super Channel will be telecasting the games for the neighboring fans if the current ban is lifted.


Will Virat Kohli finally lift an IPL trophy?
Will Virat Kohli finally lift an IPL trophy?

IPL 2020 live telecast details

Here are the channels that will be providing IPL 2020 live telecast:

  • For Nepal, India, and Bhutan- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD (in English Commentary), Star Sports 1 Hindi & Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (in Hindi Commentary), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Suvarna Plus Kannada, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Maa Movies (Telugu)
  • For Pakistan- Geo Super
  • For UK and Ireland- Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Mix (IPL broadcast in the UK)
  • USA and Canada- Willow TV, ESPN
  • Bangladesh- Channel 9
  • Australia- Fox Sports
  • Afghanistan- Lemar TV
  • Malaysia and Brunei- Measat (Astro)
  • South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories- Supersport
  • MENA / UAE- BeIN Sport
  • Hong Kong- BeIN Sport
  • Singapore- SingTel, Eleven Sports, Starhub
  • Caribbean- Flow TV
  • Sri Lanka- Carlton Sports Network, ESPN, STAR Cricket
  • New Zealand- Sky Sports
  • Papua New Guinea- EMTV
  • India, USA - Hotstar IPL Live Streaming IPL 2020

How to watch IPL 2020 online?

Apart from television, IPL 2020 can also be watched online. Hotstar, beIN CONNECT, Yupp TV, and Foxtel will bring in all the cricketing action to the fans. Apart from Hotstar, SuperSport will also bring in the action.

Published 04 Mar 2020, 16:02 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians
