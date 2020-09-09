IPL 2020: MI's predicted playing XI

As always, the Mumbai Indians (MI) come into the Indian Premier League (IPL) as firm favourites. The defending champions have a well-rounded squad that has world-class players in all departments, and competition for spots in the playing XI will be higher than ever in IPL 2020.

MI will face off against eternal rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 season opener on the 19th of September. As Rohit Sharma's men prepare to orchestrate their first successful title defence in IPL 2020, we attempt to name the cricketers who will make up MI's playing XI.

MI's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Lynn

Quinton de Kock will don the gloves for MI in IPL 2020

Quinton de Kock is all but guaranteed to open the innings for MI in IPL 2020. The South African has been one of the team's most consistent players at the top of the order, and will don the gloves as well. Being a southpaw, he formed a devastating right-left opening combination with captain Rohit Sharma.

However, we predict that De Kock will be partnered by new signing Chris Lynn, pushing one of the greatest white-ball openers the game has ever seen in Rohit down to No. 3. The former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has been lethal against the new ball in the IPL, and both he and De Kock will be at their best while opening.

Rohit, on the other hand, has batted lower down the order for both MI and the Deccan Chargers, and could make the sacrifice in IPL 2020.