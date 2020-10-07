IPL 2020, MI v RR: Who won yesterday's match?

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and Jasprit Bumrah's best-ever IPL figures blew away the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday evening as the Mumbai Indians picked up a massive 57-run win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Royals came into this clash with wins from the last four encounters between these two sides, but on the day, the Steve Smith-led side flattered to deceive with both bat and ball.

At the toss, RR skipper Smith named three changes in the playing XI - with Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot and Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa.

However, young Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in the playing XI for his second match of IPL 2020 failed to make an impact, with the southpaw nicking a delivery from Trent Boult on the second ball of the first over during RR's 194-run chase.

Jasprit Bumrah, sharing the new ball for the first time in IPL 2020 had an impact straightaway, removing Steve Smith (6), before Boult sent Sanju Samson (0) on his way on the penultimate ball of the third over.

Mahipal Lomror - who scored a brave 39-ball 47 against RCB - managed just 11 and walked back to the pavilion on the back of a stunning diving catch from substitute fielder, Anukul Roy.

With RR staring down the barrel at 63/4 after 10 overs and the Smith-led side requiring 131 runs from the last 60 deliveries, all hopes were pinned on Englishman Jos Buttler.

Buttler did keep RR in the game with a couple of lusty blows, but RR's chances of snatching a win took a nosedive when Kieron Pollard's theatrics at long on sent him back for a 44-ball 70 in the 14th over.

It took MI just 28 more balls to wipe out the tail, as in the end, RR folded for 136, handing the defending champions a massive 57-run win that saw them jump to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Suryakumar Yadav roars back into form for MI

MI skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat on a track that has already produced two fifties from his blade in IPL 2020. The opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Rohit went on the offence early on, putting up a 49-run stand in 29 balls, before the southpaw was dismissed for a 15-ball 23 by RR debutant, Kartik Tyagi.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in at the No.3 position and put up a 39-run partnership with his MI skipper, before Shreyas Gopal had Rohit holing out to long-on. Ishan Kishan followed his skipper minutes later, skying a loopy delivery to Sanju Samson.

Krunal Pandya's promotion to No.5 failed to infuse momentum to the innings, with the all-rounder struggling during his 17-ball stay that yielded him just 12 runs with one maximum.

At the end of the 16th over, MI's scorecard read 133/4, with Suryakumar well set on a 36-ball 52 and Hardik Pandya at the crease for company. From then on, the former peppered the boundaries behind him with some of the finest lap shots and scoops seen this season, scoring 27 runs off his next 11 balls.

Suryakumar's 47-ball 79 and a cameo from Pandya (19-ball 30*) eventually took the defending champions to a strong total of 193/4 from their 20 overs.

IPL 2020: MI v RR, Who won man of the match yesterday?

Suryakumar Yadav was in fine form against RR

Coming into this game against RR, only one among the top six MI batsmen was yet to hit form - Suryakumar Yadav. And, the law of averages worked in Suryakumar's favour, with the stylish right-hander notching up a 47-ball 79 laced with 11 fours and two sixes.

Suryakumar unfurled a wide array of scoops and ramp shots towards the end of the innings, peppering the third man and fine leg boundaries with ease.

Eventually, his knock helped MI to a strong total of 193/4, which was good enough to pull off a big win against RR. And, for his stellar knock, Suryakumar Yadav was named the Man of the Match in yesterday's IPL match.