IPL 2020: MI vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 1

The first match of IPL 2020 between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time) in Abu Dhabi.

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings had previously clashed in the IPL 2019 finale, where the defending champions lost to Rohit Sharma's men by one run. The two franchises have won seven trophies in the last 12 seasons, highlighting their dominance in the IPL.

The conditions are slightly different this year as there will be no fans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In addition, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh- three players who have been a vital part of the MI vs. CSK rivalry- will miss IPL 2020.

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 30 times, and here's a look at their head-to-head record and stats before IPL 2020 begins.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Stats

As mentioned before, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have met each other 30 times across the IPL and the Champions League T20. MS Dhoni's team has a brilliant record against all IPL teams but they have won only 40% matches against Mumbai Indians.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has won 18 matches against Chennai. In fact, the last five games between Mumbai and Chennai have ended in the 4-time IPL winners' favour. Captain Rohit Sharma has won the Man of the Match award twice against CSK in the last five games. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role in the team's other three victories.

Talking about their matches outside India, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014. The Chennai Super Kings even won the CLT20 2012 match against the Mumbai Indians in Johannesburg. Besides, in the IPL 2009 league stage, the two teams won one game each in South Africa.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the names present in IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs in MI vs. CSK matches. The Mumbai skipper has scored 646 runs against Chennai while MS Dhoni is right behind him with 627 runs.

Dwayne Bravo has scalped 27 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings against the Mumbai Indians whereas Kieron Pollard has been the most successful bowler for MI, with 13 wickets to his name. Chennai will dearly miss the services of Suresh Raina in the IPL 2020 season opener because he has an outstanding record against Mumbai.