MI vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 27 of IPL 2020

The Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in IPL 2020 so far. Barring their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi-based franchise have fired on all cylinders this season. They are at the number one position in the standings with ten points from six games.

However, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will face a stiff challenge in their upcoming fixture as they cross paths with the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai-based franchise have registered four wins in six matches. They lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore edged a win over them in the Super Over when the two sides met.

This top-of-the-table clash promises to be a thrilling affair. We look at the head-to-head stats before MI and DC battle in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Delhi Capitals are at level with the Mumbai Indians 12-12 when it comes to the head-to-head record. Although MI have won four titles, and DC have never made it to a single final, the Capitals have always troubled the Indians in the IPL.

Speaking of their record in the UAE, DC defeated MI by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 2014 edition of the IPL. During the previous season, both sides beat each other once.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 27 of IPL 2020

From bidding goodbye to your family to roaring together with another one 💙



Going super well for the skip, isn't it? 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/UBllerg2ki — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 10, 2020

Among the current players, Rishabh Pant has the most runs (219) for DC in the matches against MI. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has aggregated 560 runs versus the Delhi-based franchise.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan have taken 11 wickets each against DC, while Harshal Patel has scalped three wickets in DC vs MI games.