IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Player Ratings

In Match 27 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals (DC) played against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

After making two big (forced) changes to their batting lineup, DC suffered a little as their top order did not score runs quickly enough. Ajinkya Rahane departed for a run-a-ball 15 on his DC debut to put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan, who was steady till the end with Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey for support.

MI never looked in trouble during the chase, with Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan all playing well. It took a massive effort from DC to drag the game to the final over, although the result was a foregone conclusion.

Here are the player ratings from the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: DC Player Ratings

Dhawan batted through the innings, but DC needed some more aggression from the other end. [PC: iplt20.com]

Prithvi Shaw: 1/10

Shaw looked out of his element with the bat, edging his second ball and then giving a simple catch inside the circle off his third. He was also a liability in the field - he was unable to grab hold of a very straightforward save at the boundary and dropped a catch offered by Ishan Kishan.

Shikhar Dhawan: 7.5/10

Dhawan fought on through the innings, and played his designated anchor role to good effect. His 69 off 52 ensured that despite wickets falling at the other end, the DC innings kept ticking along.

Ajinkya Rahane: 5/10

Rishabh Pant's injury gave Rahane an opportunity that many fans have been calling for for quite some time now. Although the right-hander struck three terrific fours, he struggled to rotate the strike - a likely reason he was let go of by RR - and departed for a promising but ultimately underwhelming 15 off 15.

Shreyas Iyer: 6.5/10

Iyer added some impetus to the innings after Rahane's departure, but eventually scored slower than Dhawan. His 42 off 33 added some stability to the innings, but with some big hitting to come, he could have considered going harder at the bowlers.

Alex Carey: 6.5/10

Hetmyer's replacement in the line-up, Carey showed game smarts in his first knock for DC. Although he could not find the boundary, he regularly ran the ones and twos at the close of the innings to remain not out with 14 off 9.

Marcus Stoinis: 3.5/10

Stoinis threw it away with the bat with a silly run-out, and his fine vein of form may have got him a lot more than the eventual 13 off 8. With ball in hand, he scalped Hardik's wicket, but was expensive and bowled a poor delivery to start the final over to relieve all the pressure from MI.

Axar Patel: 6.5/10

Axar was not at his economical best as he went for 24 in his three overs. His biggest contribution was getting the wicket of Rohit, who looked at sea against the DC bowlers in the powerplay. He also took a good low catch to dismiss the rampaging Ishan Kishan.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 6/10

On a day when DC's spinners had a tougher time, Ashwin conceded runs at nearly nine an over. He was rewarded with Quinton de Kock's wicket, but was not very effective beyond that at stemming the flow of runs.

Kagiso Rabada: 8/10

Rabada managed to keep up his habit of taking 2 or more wickets every game. His 2/28 was important at pegging MI back, but the wickets arguably came too late to change the result of the game.

Anrich Nortje: 8/10

Nortje may go back disappointed since he didn't take any wickets, but he gave his all in preventing a heavy loss for DC. Tasked with bowling the penultimate over while defending just 10, he was brilliant at keeping Pollard and Krunal down to three.

Harshal Patel: 2/10

The fact that Harshal bowled just the two overs may have saved his bowling figures from further damage. He conceded 20 runs off two when his team was defending 162, and went wicketless as well.