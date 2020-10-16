IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: 3 closest encounters

Match 32 of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams currently occupy the top half of the IPL points table and will be hoping to consolidate their position.

The two teams have met in the IPL a total of 26 times. The head-to-head stats are heavily in favour of MI, who have secured 20 wins while KKR have managed to win the other six.

The two teams met earlier in match 5 of IPL 2020, and Mumbai Indians outplayed their opposition to secure a mammoth 49-run victory. Before the two teams take the field against each other, here is a look at their top three closest encounters from the past:

3. Match 54, IPL 2017: MI beat KKR by nine runs

Final Scores:

MI: 173/5 (20 overs)

KKR: 164/8 (20 overs)

It was the final league game for both teams in IPL 2017. The winner of this match would top the points table, so the match had a lot at stake.

Saurabh Tiwary (52 from 43) and Ambati Rayudu (63 from 37) were the batting mainstays for MI as they helped the team post a challenging 173/5.

None of the KKR batters converted their starts as Manish Pandey top-scored with a run-a-ball 33. KKR still had the upper hand, needing just 25 from the last three overs. Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to bowl the 18th and 20th overs. The all-rounder conceded just eight runs in both overs combined to stifle KKR's chase, finally handing MI the nine run-victory.

2. Match 7, IPL 2017: MI beat KKR by four wickets (one ball to spare)

Final Scores:

KKR: 178/7(20 overs)

MI: 180/6 (19.5 overs)

Put into bat, KKR posted a daunting 178/7 courtesy of a scintillating knock from Manish Pandey (81* from 47). KKR were well on their way to scoring 200, but Krunal Pandya nabbed three wickets to slow down KKR's innings.

MI's Nitish Rana scored 50(29) against his future franchise to lead MI's counter-attack. Hardik Pandya (29* from 11) provided the finishing touches to what was a spectacular chase. At one point, MI needed 49 from 18, and the game was slipping away from them. Hardik Pandya plundered 19 runs from the 18th over bowled by Trent Boult to give MI a fighting chance.

The 19th over bowled by Ankit Rajpoot also leaked 19 runs to leave just eleven required from the final over. Hardik Panya smashed two boundaries in the final over to guide MI home with one ball to spare.

1. Match 70, IPL 2011: MI beat KKR by five wickets (0 balls remaining)

Final-ball thriller[Pc: TheHindu.com]

Final Scores:

KKR: 175/7 (20 overs)

MI: 178/5 (20 overs)

The final league match of IPL 2011 saw a cracker of a contest between the two sides.

KKR opener Jacques Kallis (59 from 42) top-scored for KKR to propel KKR to the third 170+ score on this list. Manoj Tiwary (35 from 22) and Yusuf Pathan (36 from 27) also chipped in with handy cameos to help KKR's cause.

MI appeared to be letting the chase get out of hand as they were left with 21 to get from the final over to be bowled by Lakshmipathy Balaji. James Franklin (45* from 23) smashed the first four balls to the fence to reduce the equation to five needed from two balls. The fifth ball resulted in a single bringing Ambati Rayudu (17* from 6) on strike to face the last ball.

Needing four to win, Ambati Rayudu dispatched a full toss over the deep square leg to hand MI a surreal victory.

Interestingly, the two teams met again three days later in the first Eliminator of the playoffs. MI once again ousted KKR (by four wickets) to knock them out of the tournament.