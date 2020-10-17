IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Player Ratings

The Mumbai Indians (MI) coasted to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the top of the points table of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Good bowling performances from Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah restricted KKR to a below-par 148/5, before a fifty from Quinton de Kock and cameos from Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma took MI over the line with over 3 overs to spare.

Here are the player ratings from the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: KKR Player Ratings

Dinesh Karthik scored only 4 runs [PC: iplt20.com]

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill was once again laborious in his innings, and his lack of intent in the powerplay has cost KKR on more than one occasion. His strike rate - which is well below 120 in IPL 2020 - is cause for concern, and he picked out long-on with a half-hearted lofted drive off Chahar.

Rahul Tripathi: 2/10

The failures keep mounting for Tripathi after his match-winning knock in his first IPL 2020 game as opener, as a splendid catch by Suryakumar Yadav sent him back for just 7 off 9 balls. KKR are losing many of their matches in the first 6 six overs, and Tripathi needs to step up immediately.

Dinesh Karthik: 1/10

Karthik stepped down as KKR captain, but this decision didn't help his fortunes at all in this game. He has looked completely devoid of form apart from one match-winning performance, and a careless paddle off Chahar brought about his downfall for just 4 off 8.

Nitish Rana: 1/10

Rana's form has spiralled downwards in IPL 2020, and his short-ball woes were exposed once again by Coulter-Nile. The southpaw has been one of the biggest let-downs this year, even though he is his team's third-highest run-scorer.

Eoin Morgan: 6.5/10

Morgan came in at a difficult time and after weathering the storm for the majority of the innings, cut loose in the final two overs. He finished on an unbeaten 39 off 29 balls, but his captaincy was questionable. Mavi, who has been excellent in the powerplay, was brought in only in the 11th over, while he gave his favoured No. 4 position to Karthik.

Andre Russell: 3/10

Russell has been nothing short of disastrous with the bat in IPL 2020, and Bumrah dismissed him in embarrassing fashion with a well-directed short ball. The big West Indian has consistently got out to the best bowler in the opposition while trying to dominate them instead of playing them out, and has been exposed against the short stuff as well. He bowled two unremarkable overs, and refused to throw himself about in the field.

Chris Green: 5/10

Playing his first IPL game in place of Tom Banton, Green created a chance in the powerplay that could've seen De Kock walk back early. However, the catch was spilled, and the all-rounder didn't do much else in the game as he finished with 0/24 in 2.5 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy: 8/10

Chakravarthy was once again the best KKR bowler on display as he scalped the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and conceded only 23 runs in his 4 overs. The mystery spinner was highly accurate apart from a short ball that Rohit Sharma hit for six, and he has become one of his team's most trusted performers.

Pat Cummins: 7/10

Cummins' brilliant 36-ball 53 was the only reason that KKR got to a respectable total, and the Australian has now scored more runs than Andre Russell in IPL 2020. However, his exploits with the ball have left a lot to be desired, with him struggling to get breakthroughs both in the powerplay and the middle overs. Hardik Pandya picked Cummins apart to ensure that he ended with 0/28 in his 3 overs.

Prasidh Krishna: 1/10

After an impressive performance in his first IPL 2020 game against the Kings XI Punjab, Krishna has been poor in the team's successive losses. This game saw him dish out a number of freebies to both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, making him finish with abysmal figures of 0/30 in his 2 overs.

Shivam Mavi: 7.5/10

Introduced only in the 11th over, Mavi provided the first breakthrough for KKR by dismissing Rohit Sharma with a peach of a delivery. The young pacer nearly had Suryakumar Yadav too, and was one of the few KKR bowlers who looked like picking up wickets.