MI vs KXIP: 3 closest encounters 

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will face each other in match #13 of the Dream 11 IPL. With both teams picking up two points from three games, they will be looking to move up the points table by securing a win.

The two IPL franchises have met each other 24 times in the past. They have had some fiercely contested games in the past and the Mumbai Indians have a slight edge, leading the head-to-head 13-11. 1-run victories, last-ball chases, and high drama matches are not in short supply when you trace their past battles.

With KXIP and MI looking to renew their rivalry in IPL 2020, we look at three of the closest encounters between the two teams in the past.

3. Match #24, IPL 2019: MI bt. KXIP by 3 wickets

KXIP: 197/4 (20 overs)

MI: 198/7 (20 overs)

In the most recent IPL encounter between the two teams, MI eeked out a victory on the last ball of their chase. An unbeaten century by KL Rahul (100 off 64) guided KXIP to a challenging 197 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians were without captain Rohit Sharma, who had suffered an injury the previous day. His absence was barely felt as stand-in skipper Keiron Pollard smashed a 31-ball 83 (which included 10-maximums) to guide his team to victory.

MI needed 32 runs off the last two overs. Pollard hit 17 off the penultimate over bowled by Sam Curran and was gifted a 7nb at the start of the 20th over bowled by young Ankit Rajput. Though Pollard lost his wicket two balls later, MI comfortably scored 4 runs off the next 4 balls to clinch the match.

2. Match #51, IPL 2017: KXIP bt. MI by 7 runs

KXIP: 230/3 (20 overs)

MI: 223/6 (20 overs)

This was another run-fest at the Wankhede but with a different winner. KXIP's Wriddhiman Saha hit an unbeaten 93 (55) to guide his team to a massive 230/3. Cameos from Martin Guptill, Glenn Maxwell, and Shaun Marsh assisted him along the way.

Mumbai's West Indian contingent, Lendl Simmons (59 off 32) and Pollard (50* off 24) got the Mumbai franchise within touching distance of the total. With 23 required off the final two overs and Keiron Pollard set at 37 from 15 deliveries, Mumbai fancied their chances.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a beautiful 19th over, conceding just 7 runs to swing the match back into KXIP's corner. Mohit Sharma continued where Sandeep Sharma left off, conceding just one six in the 20th over. The Mumbai Indians, who had fought bravely for 18 overs, were undone in the final two.

1. Match #45, IPL 2008: KXIP bt. MI by 1 run

KXIP: 189/4 (20 overs)

MI: 188/10 (20 overs)

Our No. 1 pick takes us back to the inaugural edition of the IPL and another run-fest at the Wankhede. The Mumbai Indians were on a 6 match winning streak and came into the game as clear favorites.

Shaun Marsh (81 off 56) and LA Pomersbach (79 off 50) put on 133 runs for the second wicket partnership as KXIP ended their innings at 189/4. The Mumbai Indians were cruising throughout the chase before choking spectacularly towards the end.

The Mumbai Indians needed 34 runs off 24 balls with seven wickets in hand. Sachin Tendulkar (65 off 46) was run out in the final ball of the 17th over, which sparked a dramatic collapse. The 18th over accounted for just four runs and two wickets as Robin Uthappa and Shaun Pollock both departed. The 19th over was marginally better with eight runs and one wicket.

Needing 19 runs off the last over, MI got a chance to fight back as they scored 11 runs off the first ball, courtesy a waist-high no-ball. The next five balls read :

wicket, 1lb, wicket, 2, wicket - and Mumbai Indians fell short by a single run.

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have had some heart-stopping matches in the past. With the race for the playoffs beginning to heat up, expect another closely contested game between both franchises in IPL 2020.