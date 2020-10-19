IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: 3 players who flopped | 18 October

In the first-ever 22-overs-a-side game in IPL history (TWO Super Overs, caused due to a mix of mediocrity and brilliance), the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) prevailed over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by chasing down the latter's total in the second one-over eliminator of the night.

After opting to bat first, MI profited off the fine form of Quinton de Kock. Cameos from Pollard (34 off 12) and Coulter-Nile (24 off 12) pushed the score into competitive territory - 176/6.

KXIP bowled off-spin to the left-handers in the MI top order, and part-timer Glenn Maxwell managed to squeeze in four overs for just 24. Mohammed Shami's four overs fetched him two wickets, which would not be his only show of quality on the night.

In reply, KXIP skipper KL Rahul's Orange Cap-holding form continued, as his 77 nearly took his team over the line. Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 24, followed by late-order surges from Chris Jordan (13 off 8) and Deepak Hooda (23 off 16), ensured KXIP got exactly the same total. Questionable running by Jordan off the last ball ensured that the match went to a Super Over, which wouldn't even be the only one of the night.

The first Super Over was characterised by two Indian bowlers at the peak of their skills, both conceding a mere 5 runs off their overs. Bumrah dismissed both Pooran and Rahul, with the latter turning down a crucial double and being unable to score the runs himself. Shami then restricted the strangely defensive MI openers, and was helped by a run-out of the final ball.

The second Super Over was a bit less tight. Chasing 12 for victory, Chris Gayle sliced that in half with a six off the first ball, and within four balls, Mayank Agarwal took the team home after having saved four runs at the boundary a few minutes earlier.

In an incredible game of cricket, most players from both teams displayed the peak of their prowess, while a few were unable to match up. Here are the three biggest flops from the game.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (KXIP)

On a day where it was harsh to term anyone a flop really, Glenn Maxwell would be cursing himself for being unable to make an impact with the bat. His main contributions today came with ball in hand, conceding just 24 off his four - but he was unable to make inroads against MI's lefties.

It was with the bat that he failed. Trying to smash leg-spinner Rahul Chahar into the stands, all he managed was a thick edge that was pouched at first slip. Departing for a duck, Maxwell put immense pressure on KXIP's feeble lower middle order that luckily managed to hold its own on the night.

The questions regarding his batting form are far from addressed, and despite KXIP fielding five batsmen in the Super Overs, Maxwell's name was not among them.

#2 Rohit Sharma (MI)

MI skipper Rohit Sharma had a poor outing with the bat. Though he struck two fours, he was able to add just one more run in the other six balls he faced. Dismissed by young KXIP pacer Arshdeep Singh, Rohit left the crease for 9 off 8 and triggered a little panic as the incoming batsmen too left shortly.

As captain, Rohit largely chose the right fields, which ensured the KXIP batsmen were tied down towards the death. However, a lack of intent while chasing just 6 in the Super Over, and a poor show by his team with the ball in the second one, meant that he had to trudge back disappointed.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

MI No. 3 batsman Suryakumar Yadav endured a horror outing after finding form on several occasions earlier this season. Replacing skipper Rohit, Suryakumar became KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami's first scalp of the night as he departed for a duck after having faced four balls. His wicket added to MI's powerplay woes, as they lost three wickets within the first six overs and looked in immense trouble.

Later on in the piece, Suryakumar hardly got an opportunity to contribute, not being required to face a ball in the Super Overs. He would rue a missed opportunity, and some extra runs for him with the bat would have allowed MI to defend their total against KXIP.