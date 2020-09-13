IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami feels upcoming season will set the momentum for Australia tour

Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami believes that playing IPL 2020 before the upcoming tour of Australia later this year is certain to benefit all the members of the Indian cricket team. The speedster reckons that it would help the players to get into the groove and give them much needed momentum before the much-awaited tour Down Under.

Notably, India won the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, courtesy of which they became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under. However, back then, Australia were without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith because of the duo's involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

This time around, Australia will be back to their full strength squad and Mohammed Shami is looking forward to a great contest.

"It would be great that the Australia-bound players are playing IPL. It will set the body and momentum perfectly by then," Mohammed Shami was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I feel it's better that we are playing IPL before a big series. Apart from IPL, everyone is also focused on that tour (Down Under). There is a lot of talk about that series. We will have a good contest," he further added.

IPL 2020 would be less hectic than usual : Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami also feels that as IPL is to be played only at 3 venues, this time, the season will be less hectic

The 2020 edition of the IPL will only be played across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Mohammed Shami believes that it would be less hectic to travel to only three venues and play the matches, rather than travelling all over India for playing the away games.

The pacer feels that this would also take care of the workload management of the players, especially the fast bowlers.

"Yes, there are back to back matches, training, travelling that's a bit of a headache. But it's a short format, short matches, physically there should not be any workload issue. This time, there won't be much travelling. You will have to travel just about two hours by bus (when there is a match in Abu Dhabi)," Mohammed Shami said.

The Kings XI Punjab, under the stewardship of KL Rahul will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 20th September at Dubai. With Sheldon Cottrell for company in the pace bowling unit, Mohammed Shami will definitely need to step up and deliver for his side this season.