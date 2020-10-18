IPL 2020: MS Dhoni explains reason behind giving Ravindra Jadeja final over against DC

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni revealed the reason why he gave left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja the final over ahead of the likes of Karn Sharma and a seasoned death bowler in the form of Dwayne Bravo in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni said that Bravo was injured and had gone off the field, leaving either Karn or Jadeja to bowl the last over and he chose the latter.

MS Dhoni's decision was perplexing as there were two left-handers at the crease in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel. Dhawan made a fantastic 100 in the game, while Axar Patel played a brilliant cameo of 21 to ensure that DC beat CSK by five wickets.

"Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was between Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu," MS Dhoni said after the game.

Shikhar Dhawan batted really well and was supported well by other batsmen: MS Dhoni

Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century and helped DC beat CSK by five wickets to go top of the IPL 2020 table

CSK had put on a competitive total of 179-4 in their 20 overs and DC needed a good start to ensure that they were in the chase. Although they lost opener Prithvi Shaw in the very first over, Shikhar Dhawan kept on playing his shots and ensured that the momentum stayed with DC.

Dhawan's brilliant 100 included 14 fours and 1 six and he remained unbeaten till the end to make sure that his team was home successfully. MS Dhoni credited Dhawan for playing a brilliant innings and accepted that it was the dropped catches which helped the southpaw survive that came back to haunt CSK.

"Shikhar's wicket was important, we did drop him quite a few times. He's somebody if he is batting, he'll keep ticking the scoreboard. He'll keep taking his chances. If he's there on the crease, he'll always maintain a good strike rate. I felt his wicket was crucial," MS Dhoni said.

"The wicket behaved slightly better in the second innings, it came on slightly better which made it slightly easy for the batsmen. But overall, we can't really take the credit away from Shikhar, he batted really well and was supported really well by the other batters," he further added.

DC have now moved to the top of the table with 14 points from 9 games. They will now be facing the Kings XI Punjab next at Dubai on 20th October and will look to continue the winning momentum.