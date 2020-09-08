IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians indulge in beach football to beat UAE heat

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians spent their day out on a beach near their team hotel in Abu Dhabi as the team took a small break from their preparations ahead of the IPL 2020 season opener.

The weather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is usually quite hot (around 38-40 degrees Celsius) during this time of the year, and a visit to the beach for the squad provided a much-needed break.

The Mumbai Indians' social media handles posted a video from the leisurely outing as the players, along with some members of their team support staff, indulged in a game of beach football.

Towards the second half of the video, we also see skipper Rohit Sharma playing with his daughter Samaira on the beach. The family members of the players who have travelled to the UAE were also present at the beach. After the game of beach football was over, the players went in for a dip into the sea to cool off.

Mumbai Indians begin IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the official IPL 2020 time table for the season, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians set to kick off the campaign against rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mumbai Indians will play the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 19th September at 7:30 pm IST. Their final league match will take place in Sharjah against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 3rd November.

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play a total of seven matches in Abu Dhabi, four matches in Dubai's Dubai International Cricket Stadium and three matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

After winning their fourth title in IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians are looking to add a fifth trophy to their cabinet. They have also won two Champions League T20 titles in 2011 and 2013.

