The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman to participate in the IPL 2020.

Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman of the board, has revealed that the permission was denied keeping Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka in mind.

Even though Mustafizur Rahman is currently not a part of any squad, ESPNCricinfo had reported that Kolkata Knight Riders were looking at him as a possible replacement for the injured Harry Gurney.

Akram Khan opined that Mustafizur Rahman is important to the team’s plans for the upcoming tour which is scheduled for October and November 2020.

He told the Dhaka-based bdnews24.com:

"There was an offer from the IPL but since we have a tour coming up, we didn't give him the NOC. He is an important cricketer for us and this upcoming series is also important."

The southpaw was also denied a NOC in 2019.

Mustafizur Rahman's last appearance in IPL was in 2018

Mustafizur Rahman had a breakout year in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of under 7.

The last time he appeared in the IPL was in the 2018 edition. Representing Mumbai Indians, the left-arm pacer ended the season with seven wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of just over 8 runs an over.

The 24-year-old had returned with an injury after the 2018 IPL, but BCB president Nazmul Hassan had reacted by saying that he won't be allowed to participate in overseas leagues anymore.

Nazmul Hassan had said in 2018:

“I have told him (Mustafizur) that he will not be available abroad (for T20 franchise tournaments) for the next two years. It cannot go on like this. He will pick up injuries while playing in the franchise league and won't be available to perform national duty.”

Bangladesh will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a three-Test match series in October. Mustafizur Rahman, however, hasn’t been part of the Test squad since March 2019.