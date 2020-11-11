IPL 2020: My confidence went up after bowling the Super Over against RCB, says Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final by five wickets to win their fifth IPL title. They have now become only the second team to have defended their IPL crown successfully. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been a key figure in the MI squad this season, is extremely happy about his side's win.

With 25 wickets to his name this season, Jasprit Bumrah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker behind DC's Kagiso Rabada.

However, it was not always smooth sailing for the 26-year-old. At the start of the tournament, there were a few games during which he was taken to the cleaners. He believes that it was the Super Over against RCB that changed things for him.

Although MI lost that Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah was happy that he was able to execute his deliveries well, and that performance gave him the confidence for the rest of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Jasprit Bumrah said:

"From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up but the last piece in the jig-saw puzzle was missing. When I bowled the Super Over here (against RCB), there was some anxiety going on towards the end, but when I bowled that superover, I felt I could execute against AB and Virat. Since then, my confidence went up, I just wanted to keep things simple and repeat the basics every time."

We wanted to break the jinx of winning every alternate year: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is happy that MI finally broke the jinx of winning the IPL title only in odd years

MI had won four IPL titles before this one but the fact that they had won them all in odd years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) made everyone question whether they could win the 2020 edition.

Jasprit Bumrah is extremely happy that MI were able to break that jinx. He credited everyone involved in the win for their hard work and stated that it was their dedication that earned MI their fifth IPL title. He said:

"Very happy, we have worked very hard, we started preparing much earlier before other teams, we worked through process, all of which has got us a lot of results. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every alternative years - the goal has been achieved now."

The Mumbai Indians now sit at the top of the list of most IPL titles (5) and are followed by the Chennai Super Kings, who have three titles.