IPL 2020: 'Navdeep Saini is the only good death bowler in the RCB bowling attack' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra thinks the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a problem with their death bowling, with Navdeep Saini being the only one who can hold his own at that stage of the innings.

Chopra made this observation while previewing the Bangalore-based franchise's IPL 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra spoke about some of the changes RCB could make in their playing XI.

"I would say RCB should play Moeen Ali instead of Joshua Phillipe. They may want to change their fast bowlers, but they don't have much of an option," Chopra said.

He felt that RCB could add more depth to their bowling attack, considering that it is their weak link.

"The other thought I may have is Isuru Udana for Dale Steyn or Isuru Udana for Joshua Phillipe and play Gurkeerat Mann as a batsman in the middle because the RCB bowling is weak."

The former KKR player highlighted that Navdeep Saini is the only RCB bowler who can hold his own in the death overs, with Chris Morris indisposed at the moment.

"Dale Steyn is not a death bowler and Morris is still injured and you would have to go to Umesh Yadav or Siraj, that is not going to happen. Navdeep Saini is the only good death bowler in the RCB bowling attack."

From Kings XI Punjab's perspective, Aakash Chopra wanted the franchise to go for a wicket-taking option to get the better of the strong top-order that RCB possesses.

"From KXIP, I will want Mujeeb Ur Rahman to play. They should play him for Sheldon Cottrell because Mujeeb is a wicket-taker and you need such bowlers against batsmen like Finch, Kohli, AB de Villiers and Padikkal."

He also hoped that Chris Jordan is able to get his radar right after being smacked all over the park by the Delhi Capitals.

"Chris Jordan will have to bowl at the right spots else we have seen 30 runs in an over twice, once with him and the other time with Ngidi."

#IPL2020 Delhi Capitals batsman Marcus Stoinis hit Kings XI Punjab pacer Chris Jordan for two 6s and three 4s in the final over of the match. #DCvKXIP #Cricket #IndianPremierLeague https://t.co/9UAaEkhs9C — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) September 20, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the RCB vs KXIP clash

Glenn Maxwell could pose a threat to the RCB bowlers in tonight's IPL encounter

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Navdeep Saini and Glenn Maxwell as the player battle to watch out for in the RCB-KXIP clash, pointing out that the maverick Australian will be keen to do well after a poor first outing.

"Glenn Maxwell will be wiser after having been dismissed early by Rabada in the previous match. So he will play more carefully."

The renowned commentator opined that Glenn Maxwell should be confronted with Navdeep Saini as soon as the former walks into the middle.

"I feel Navdeep Saini should be saved for Glenn Maxwell and Kohli will be doing that. He should come into bowl as soon as Maxwell comes into bat and bowl 2-3 bouncers because he will have to be dismissed at the start of his innings."

He added that RCB could resort to the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal as the second weapon against Maxwell.

"After that you can bring Chahal, because if he negotiates Chahal at the beginning, then whichever fast bowler you call after that, he will be smashed."

The 43-year old picked the contest between Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli as another interesting battle.

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking RCB as the likely winners in tonight's clash against KXIP.

"It is very difficult to predict who will win in this league as teams are very close to each other. I am going with Kohli's team, which means RCB will win their second consecutive match, which doesn't happen often."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping to put it across Kings XI Punjab and become the first team to register two victories in IPL 2020. If they manage to do so, it will be in sharp contrast to their start in last season's IPL where they had lost their first six matches.