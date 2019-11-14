IPL 2020 News: Chennai Super Kings hint at releasing five players ahead of auction

In what could be a big revelation, three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings have hinted at a possible release of five players before the trading window closes late on Thursday, November 14.

The Twitter handle of last year's runners-up suggested that five players could be let go by the franchise led by MS Dhoni. As soon as the tweet went live, conjectures and debates started amongst fans regarding who these players could be.

Relea5ing tomorrow! 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019

The release of five players by CSK could see the Chennai franchise go all-out in the IPL 2020 auctions scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

The trade window has been heavily active in the past couple of days as teams are strategically planning to outbid each other in search of better players. In the trades to have taken place, Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford will dawn the jerseys of defending champions Mumbai Indians while Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Krishnappa Gowtham would be seen playing for Delhi Capitals. Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande and Rahul Tetatia have moved to Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai lost IPL 2019 by just one run to Mumbai Indians and will be looking for solid all-round players to strengthen their squad to help them take one step further for a fourth IPL title.