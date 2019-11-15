IPL 2020 News: Siddhesh Lad moves from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Trade Window

Siddhesh Lad was traded to KKR by the Mumbai Indians

What’s the story?

Mumbai batsman, Siddhesh Lad has been traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders from the Mumbai Indians. The deal was announced a few hours ago after the formalities were set in order.

In case you didn’t know

Siddhesh has been a part of the MI set-up since 2015 but hasn’t been able to break into a tightly-knit unit. Despite his long stay at the franchise, he only made his debut last season when he replaced an injured Rohit Sharma for the encounter against the Kings XI Punjab.

On the domestic front though, the right-handed batsman has been a consistent performer for his state side. Even in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, he has looked in good touch and has fulfilled whatever responsibility he has been entrusted with.

The heart of the matter

On Friday, the official Indian Premier League website announced that the trade involving Siddhesh had gone through and that he had switched bases, meaning that he would represent KKR in the upcoming season.

The move could turn out well for the Kolkata-based outfit, considering the batsman’s white-ball pedigree and experience of playing on Indian tracks. Moreover, he would lend strength to a batting order that fired only flickeringly last time round.

What’s next?

The IPL Trade Window slammed shut yesterday but there might still be a few deals that are yet to be made official. Thus, it would be interesting to see if any further trades are announced over the next couple of days.