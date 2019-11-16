IPL 2020 News: Steve Smith to lead Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020, as confirmed by their head coach Andrew McDonald. Smith took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season last year when RR struggled with a string of losses. He led the team to four victories, but RR failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the announcement and also depicted his views on how he would love to work with the former Australian skipper.

I think Steve Smith is the logical choice after the season last year as he stepped in half way through and we saw a real spark in the performance from the team aspect. I think continuity is important from the point of view of captaincy. He has got an understanding of how players go about it on the field and understands how the bowlers think. I think it is critical to have a captain who understands the players that he is working with.

Steve Smith has led Rajasthan Royals in the past seasons as well. He was also the captain of Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 when the team ended as runners-up of the tournament. Smith has scored 2,022 runs in 81 innings in his IPL career so far at an average of 37.44.

McDonald also expressed how the change in captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane to Steve Smith last year turned things around for RR in the business end of IPL 2019.

Rahane, someone who embodies all the qualities you'd expect from a Rajasthan Royals player, took the reins for our first few games, allowing Smith to settle in. We did not have a great start to the season, but our skipper was in good form, scoring a sublime 70 against SRH and providing a strong start during a successful chase against MI in Mumbai.

Keeping Ajinkya's role as a successful opener for the team in mind and to release him of captaincy pressures, Smith was made captain before our home game against MI. The two continued to take leadership calls, and Rahane continued to score runs, including a majestic hundred against Delhi Capitals. The team got back to winning ways.

The former RR captain Ajinkya Rahane switched to the Delhi Capitals in exchange for Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewthia just before the deadline for the trading window.