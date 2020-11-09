IPL 2020: No one gave us a chance at the start, says David Warner

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 and made it to their first final ever in the tournament. Although SRH couldn't get across the line, skipper David Warner is extremely proud of how far they have come as a team in the tournament.

Warner said at the post-match Presser that no one gave them a chance at the start of the IPL 2020 season. But he is proud of the way SRH beat the big boys like Mumbai Indians, DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore on their way to the playoffs. He also thanked the SRH fans for their support even in difficult times and is hopeful of putting in a strong performance next season as well.

Warner said:

"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home," David Warner said after the game."

Hyderabad is my second home: David Warner

David Warner also thanked the fans who were loyal to them and were behind their team even then things were rough

David Warner also added on an emotional note that Hyderabad is his second home and the team management is like a family. He also praised the loyalty of the fans who supported the team throughout this period. The southpaw is hopeful that next year's IPL will be in India and is eager to put on a better show in front of the fans.

"The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is my second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully after this we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better show," David Warner said.

It has now all come down to the grand finale between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals which will be played on the 10th of November at Dubai.