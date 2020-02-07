IPL 2020: One batsman from each team who can play the sheet anchor role

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL

Indian Premier League is all about entertainment and the crowd wants to witness competitive games. T20 format is a batsman's game that dominates over the bowlers more often than not and is more aggressive. On numerous occasions, the batting sides lose their plot while being over attacking and cost the team a game. To avoid these situations to occur frequently, there is a need for a batsman to take up the role of sheet anchor who can play solidly from one end and switch gears according to the situation. This makes it easier for the other batsman to play more freely without thinking much about losing their wicket.

Here is a list of one batsman from each franchise who can perform that role.

#1 Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)

Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer for CSK

Suresh Raina has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian Premier League and one of the reasons why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been successful throughout the tournament history. The southpaw is the most experienced player in the IPL, having played 193 matches and often called Mr. IPL for his dedication.

Coming in at number 3, the 33-year-old cricketer being the most dependable run-scorer for CSK, should try and keep his end solid while Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, and others can play more freely around him.

IPL Career: Matches - 193, Runs - 5364, Avg. - 33.34, SR - 137.14, HS - 100*

#2 Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

Can the Iyer be the sheet anchor for DC?

Shreyas Iyer joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2015 and turned into their full-time captain in the 2018 edition of the IPL. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is one of the most consistent batsmen for them with a calm and composed head on his shoulders.

DC is loaded with power hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, and Marcus Stoinis who can wreak havoc in any conditions on their day. The 25-year-old batsman, who mostly bats at one-drop, is more suited to play a sheet anchor role as it gives the other batters to play their natural game.

Advertisement

IPL Career: Matches - 62, Runs - 1681, Avg. - 30.56, SR - 126.96, HS - 96

1 / 3 NEXT