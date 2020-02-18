IPL 2020: One overseas player from each team who could make an impact

CSK and Mumbai set to play the IPL opener

Out of the 12 seasons of IPL, overseas cricketers have won the orange cap on 9 occasions, while they have won the purple cap on 7 occasions. It signifies the importance of overseas players in the tournament.

While the Indian domestic cricketers are important as they know the home conditions well and a large chunk of the XI has to be formed by the Indian players, the match-winning impact in most of the games is often made by the overseas players.

Whichever team has got the best set of overseas players hardly ever finds itself out of the race of the playoffs. The reason why Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL so many times is that they have always had their overseas players as mainstays of the team apart from a

The overseas players will have a major say in IPL 2020 again. Here is one overseas player from each team who could make an impact this season.

#1 Mumbai Indians | Trent Boult

Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians seem to have all their bases covered now with the arrival of Trent Boult. They had a couple of fast bowlers who are the best in the business in terms of bowling at the death. What they were lacking at times was someone to make inroads up front and Boult is the ideal fit for the job.

The New Zealander is an outstanding swing bowler and the fact that he swings the ball from the left arm over the wicket angle; it adds another dimension to their bowling attack. He has got the natural variation which takes the ball away from the right-handers and when he gets it to swing in, it catches the right-handers in no man’s land most of the time.

#2 Chennai Super Kings | Sam Curran

Sam Curran

Sam Curran might not be a sure starter in the CSK XI, but the skill-set that he brings to the table can be very useful for CSK. He is a slingy left-arm bowler who can get the ball to tail away from the right-handers towards the end of the innings on dusty pitches of Chepauk as one side of the ball would often get roughed up on those surfaces.

Advertisement

Curran can also be a very handy middle-order batsman. He is not the most powerful striker of the ball, but he has got a big range of shots. He can cut the ball over backward point, can go over extra-cover, can go straight and can pull the ball over the square leg as well. He is a complete all-rounder.

Note: All statistics as of February 18, 2020

1 / 4 NEXT