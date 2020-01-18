IPL 2020: One player from each team who can be a game-changer

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions

It's that time of the year for cricket fans all around the world to start to analyse all the teams in the Indian Premier League as we near its 13th edition. With the auctions ending in December 2019, here we are going to talk about what game-changers are and how important are they in T20 cricket.

In such a short format, game changers are players who can change the complexion of a game in a matter of balls or overs. They can be either batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders or even fielders who can pull off something outstanding with their skill sets.

IPL is blessed with such talent and over the years, we have witnessed many bowling spells, batting innings, and fielding displays that have altered a game. Here, we are going to take a look at the 8 squads and the players who can be game-changers for their respective sides.

#8 Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner

David Warner was at his very best last season

There can be a debate with regards to who really will be the game changer for SRH next season and it's a two-horse race between David Warner and Rashid Khan. But with regards to what he did last season, Warner has to be SRH's main man in 2020.

The Australian opener won the Orange Cap in 2019, scoring an incredible 692 runs from just 12 games at an average of almost 70 and a strike rate of 144. Even though he had to leave early for World Cup preparations, Warner was unarguably the best batsman last season.

SRH will once again depend heavily on David Warner in IPL 2020 and honestly, if he can replicate last season's form or come close, the Orange Army have a real chance of going through to the playoffs or even all the way.

The 33-year-old can not only change the game with the bat but he is also incredible in the field and can easily pull off a sublime piece of fielding that can change the complexion of a game. All in all, a lot will be riding on David Warner when he turns up for SRH next season.

#7 Royal Challengers Bangalore - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers can change any game

There was no doubt about this one, was there? AB de Villiers is someone who can unleash carnage on the opposition with his 360-degree batting skills and him alongside Virat Kohli remain RCB's mainstays.

The 35-year-old scored 442 runs in 13 games last season, at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 154. Everyone knows what threat the South African poses, it's just that no one really has been able to figure out how to stop him.

He is quick between the wickets, can hit fours and sixes at will and is an absolutely incredible athlete. The 35-year-old can take some blinding catches as he did last season and we can something similar from him in 2020 as well.

