IPL 2020 witnessed some exceptional performances in all departments. We have witnessed superhuman catches, brilliant batting performances, and exceptional bowling figures during the course of the tournament.

As expected, the 13th edition of the IPL gave rise to a lot of exciting prospects. However, there were some big names who came into the tournament backed by hefty prices paid in the auction but miserably failed to impress fans this season.

Today, we look at one player from each side that had a disappointing IPL 2020.

1. Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals)

Shimron Hetmyer had a dull IPL 2020

Hetmyer came in with a lot of hype in the 2019 edition of the IPL but failed to do any justice to it. He was still picked up by Delhi Capitals for a whooping ₹7.75 Cr in the auction.

Under some lofty expectations, Hetmyer crumbled once again this season. He managed to score only 185 runs throughout the season at a modest average of 23.12. While the expectation from Hetmyer was to add firepower to the DC batting lineup, he only managed 12 sixes throughout the tournament.

2. Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

Maxwell disappointed big time this year

Grabbed for an astonishing ₹10.75 Cr at the IPL 2020 auction, the Punjab franchise placed a huge bet on an otherwise star performer in this format of the game. However, the Australian all-rounder couldn't live up to these lofty expectations. He failed to get going with the bat, and couldn't do much with the ball either.

Maxwell ended the tournament with just 108 runs at a strike rate of 101.88, and 3 wickets with an economy of 8.04 to his name. Those are extremely poor numbers for any cricketer playing in the IPL - let alone a player of Maxwell's stature.

3. Piyush Chawla (Chennai Super Kings)

For the huge price he was paid, Chawla failed to deliver in IPL 2020

Cricket fans and analysts were left stunned when CSK bought former KKR spinner Piyush Chawla for a mind-boggling ₹6.75 Cr. Chawla silenced the critics after his performance in the first match against MI, where his bowling figures read 1-21 in 4 overs.

Things, however, started going wrong for Chawla since then. He was smashed to all corners of the park, and ended up giving away 55 crucial runs in the very next game. He was soon replaced by Karn Sharma, who impressed with his economy rate and wicket-taking ability.

Piyush Chawla ended his IPL 2020 season with just 6 wickets from 7 games with an economy of 9.09.

4. Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Finch underperformed this season

RCB bought Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch for ₹4.40 Cr at the IPL 2020 Auction. His experience and skill at the top of the order was expected to boost RCB's performance this season.

Things, however turned out quite the opposite. Finch had a not-so-great season with just a single 50-plus score. So much so that he was dropped for the last 3 games that RCB played in the league phase of the tournament this year. He managed a meagre 268 runs at an average of 22.33 - disappointing by all means for a star opening batsman.

5. Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals)

The consistent Karnataka batsman failed to perform this IPL

Released by his long-time team KKR, Robin Uthappa found a new home with the Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 Cr in IPL 2020. Otherwise known for his consistency and dependability, Uthappa failed to showcase any of it this season. Even after getting a chance to open the batting for RR, he failed to impress.

Uthappa ended the tournament with just 196 runs to his name.

6. Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Even after giving up captaincy, Karthik's batting failures continued

The Nidahas Trophy hero had a rather disappointing IPL this time around. KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman stepped down from captaincy halfway through the tournament to concentrate more on his batting. However, contrary to all expectations, he continued to fail.

With 3 ducks and just one 50-plus score to his name, Karthik definitely had a forgettable season this year.

7. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians)

Nathan Coulter-Nile had a relatively disappointing season compared to his MI colleagues.

Considering how spectacularly Mumbai Indians performed at IPL 2020, this was a very tough choice to make.

Coulter-Nile played 7 matches, picking only 5 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71 - A relative disappointment as compared to his fast-bowling colleagues who had a spectacular season.

8. Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The young Under-19 captain came in with a lot of expectations, but failed to capitalize

The under-19 World Cup-winning captain came in to the IPL with a lot of expectations and eyeballs on him. The middle order batsman played a couple of match-saving knocks for his team, but largely failed to impress this season.

Piyam Garg managed to score just 133 runs in 14 matches at a modest average of 14.77.