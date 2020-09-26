IPL 2020 Orange Cap: CSK’s Faf du Plessis is once again the leader and will remain so for at least a day

It is becoming a trend for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 that the only batsman who has been putting up valiant efforts is Faf du Plessis. It was no different on Friday as he top-scored for his side with a 35-ball 43 before CSK eventually lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

What it meant, though, was that three potentially match-saving innings catapulted du Plessis to the summit of the IPL 2020 ‘Orange Cap’ list with a cumulative total of 173 runs. He has reopened a 20-run lead above second-placed KL Rahul. The former Proteas captain has scores of 58 not out, 72 and 43 in his three innings so far.

Another Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener – Mayank Agarwal – is third on the list with 115 runs under his belt. Rohit Sharma (92 runs) and AB de Villiers (79 runs) complete the top 5 in the race for the IPL 2020 ‘Orange Cap’.

IPL 2020 ‘Orange Cap’ list

The top 3 batters seem to be runaway leaders at the moment (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

It was a team effort from DC last night as their top order is proving to be potential contenders for the coveted award. While opener Prithvi Shaw is ninth in the table, Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer – in that order – occupy the two spots below him.

Man of the Match Shaw, who scored 64 off 43 balls against CSK, has a cumulative total of 69 runs, while Pant and Iyer are on 68 runs and 65 runs respectively. Batting at No. 3, the wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a 25-ball 37 while Iyer struggled to get going before perishing for a 22-ball 26.

CSK batter Ambati Rayudu, who scored 71 runs in the opening fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) before missing the two subsequent games with injury, is at the seventh spot.

The action shifts to Abu Dhabi tonight as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – both teams lost their opening match.

The batsman most likely to break into the top 10 is SRH’s Jonny Bairstow, who is 14th on the list after scoring 61 off 43 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. But, as has been the trend in IPL 2020 thus far, one shouldn’t be surprised if a big knock emerges from the team batting first.

While both opener David Warner and No. 3 Manish Pandey can play whirlwind innings to take the game away from the opposition, KKR boasts a middle-order comprising of Eoin Morgan, captain Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, and they can make a mockery of any total.