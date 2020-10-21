IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs RCB match (updated)

Mohammad Siraj’s breathtaking spell of 3 for 8 helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore move up to second in the points table after doing a double over the Kolkata Knight Riders after beating them by 8 wickets in Match 39 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

After Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first, things started on a horrible note for KKR as Siraj blew away their top order to leave them tottering on 14 for 4 in the fourth over. In fact, KKR registered their lowest powerplay score in IPL history as they reached 17 for 4 at the end of the mandatory field restrictions.

Morgan tried to lead from the front with a 34-ball 30, but such was the dominance of the RCB bowlers that KKR could only manage a meager 58 for 7 after 15 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 15) also joined the party before a cameo from Lockie Ferguson (19 not out off 16) helped KKR creep to 84 for 8.

In reply, RCB began positively as openers Devdutt Padikkal (25 off 17) and Aaron Finch (16 off 21) put on a 46-run opening stand and saw them through the initial stages. Even though both of them were dismissed in the first over after powerplay, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (21 not out off 26) and captain Virat Kohli (18 not out off 17) ensured RCB drew level on points with table toppers Delhi Capitals.

Yuzvendra Chahal breaks into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Virat Kohli is very much in the hunt for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal scored a 17-ball 25 and once again restored his place in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The southpaw occupies the ninth position with an aggregate of 321 runs, just 1 run behind eighth-placed Quinton de Kock.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, though, got a stranglehold on fifth position after seeing his side through with an unbeaten 17-ball 18. He has scored 365 runs at a whopping average of 60.83 in 10 matches so far. There wasn’t any further change in the IPL 2020 batting charts as KL Rahul remained at the top of the pile with 540 runs under his belt.

Yuzvendra Chahal is just 6 wickets away from IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap too as Kagiso Rabada continued to cling on to 1st place with a tally of 21 wickets, followed by Mohammad Shami with 16 wickets to his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal, however, broke into the top 3 after returning impressive figures of 2 for 15 from 4 overs tonight. The RCB leg-spinner has taken 15 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 15.20 so far in the tournament, and is ahead of Jasprit Bumrah by virtue of having a better economy.

The action will now shift to Dubai as the Rajasthan Royals take on the SunRisers Hyderabad tomorrow. While David Warner would aim to move closer to the top 3 in the batting charts, Jofra Archer would know he is just 3 wickets away from occupying second position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

