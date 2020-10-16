IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs KXIP match (Updated)

Nicholas Pooran hit a six off the last ball to help the Kings XI Punjab pick up their first win in six games as the KL Rahul-led side beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Match 31 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, openers Devdutt Padikkal (12-ball 18) and Aaron Finch (18-ball 20) got the hosts off to a steady start, before Virat Kohli took over after the openers' dismissals and looked set to guide RCB to a big total.

It was only in the 18th over that pacer Mohammad Shami dismissed both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (39-ball 48) to stymie the run flow. Chris Morris, however, belted 25 runs off just eight deliveries to propel RCB to 171/6.

KXIP got off to a flying start during their chase as skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up 78 runs for the first wicket. After Agarwal was dismissed for a brisk 25-ball 45, Chris Gayle – playing his first match in IPL 2020 – smashed 53 off 45 balls, and in the process, stitched a 93-run partnership with Rahul (49-ball 61).

Some excellent death bowling forced the match down to the wire, but Nicholas Pooran ensured KXIP won just their second match of IPL 2020 - interestingly, both the wins have come against RCB.

Virat Kohli moves closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 run-getters

KL Rahul has a 66-run lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

The KXIP duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal extended their lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. While Rahul’s unbeaten 61 helped him cement the top position with 448 runs under his belt, Agarwal is in second position having scored 382 runs in eight matches.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli climbed four places to find himself one spot below the top 3 run-scorers in IPL 2020. Kohli crossed the 300-run mark tonight and has amassed 304 runs from eight games, just 3 runs short of third-placed Faf du Plessis.

There was another jump on the table as 21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal earned two places to occupy eighth position on the IPL 2020 batting charts. The southpaw has scored 261 runs at an average of 32.62 in eight matches so far.

Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal among Top 5 in IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Mohammad Shami moved on to the IPL 2020 Purple Cap podium (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Mohammad Shami broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after picking two wickets against RCB yesterday evening. He has taken 12 wickets so far in the tournament, and is one spot below Jofra Archer owing to an inferior economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal also moved closer to the wicket-takers podium after taking one of the two KXIP wickets to fall in the previous game. The RCB leg-spinner occupies fourth position with 11 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 16.36 to his name.

The action shifts to Abu Dhabi next as second-placed Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders today. While the fast-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson would aim to move up the bowling charts, Shubman Gill would know that he is just a half-century away from breaking into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

