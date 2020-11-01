IPL 2020: Our score was 'never enough', says Virat Kohli after RCB's loss to SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has acknowledged that their total of 120-7 in their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL was never going to challenge their opponents.

The SRH bowlers bowled in the right areas and made great use of the slowness of the Sharjah pitch, not allowing the RCB batsmen to gain any kind of momentum.

Virat Kohli also he understands that RCB should have been braver with the bat and should have posted more runs on the board. Addressing the loss after the game, he said:

"It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. Things changed drastically in the second innings. There was a lot of dew which we didn't quite predict, they got it right at the toss eventually. In the end it was very difficult to hold the ball."

DC vs RCB is going to be a cracker of a game: Virat Kohli

RCB will now have to beat DC in their final league game if they want to cement their place in the top two.

RCB, like the Delhi Capitals, hold 14 points with one game to go. The two sides will lock horns in the crucial encounter. The winner of the game will book a place in the top two but the loser of the game might go on to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Although he is originally from Delhi, Virat Kohli has his loyalties with the Bangalore-based franchise and will play with full commitment to his team. Talking about the upcoming game, he said:

"It is going to be a cracker of a game with both teams locked in at 14 points. I have always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL never sort of drifted towards Delhi."

