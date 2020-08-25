IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel and Mike Hesson’s banter will leave you in splits

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel was trolled by head coach Mike Hesson during the team’s virtual conference at their hotel in Dubai. All players and support staff are currently self-isolating in their respective rooms before starting the three-week training camp ahead of IPL 2020.

In the video, Mike Hesson can be seen flashing a ‘Griptec’ cream at Parthiv Patel and saying it can be his “isolation present”. The video is captioned as:

“You know the team is in good spirits when there’s banter of this quality.”

In the video, Hesson told Parthiv:

“These are for you...You probably not going to need them the next couple of days, but well, they can be your isolation present.”

Both of them started laughing following the hilarious moment, with Parthiv saying he would need a present now.

‘Griptec’ is a non-slip paste which enhances grip in wet and dry conditions. Players normally rub it on their palms before going out to bat.

IPL 2020 will be the first major cricketing event amid the pandemic

RCB finished runners-up in seasons 2009, 2011 and 2016. Credits: DNA India

However, there wouldn’t be much use of it in the ongoing week because the IPL 2020 guidelines put forth by the stakeholders would require everyone to be cooped up in their hotel rooms for six days and test negative three times before they will be allowed to be a part of the team’s bio-secure bubble. They would further be tested every fifth day throughout their two-month-long stay for IPL 2020.

Parthiv has been associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2018, following a one-year stint in IPL 2014.

IPL 2020 would be played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting September 19, and the final on November 10.