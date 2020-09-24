IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest standings after KKR crash to a defeat against MI

The Mumbai Indians dominated proceedings at Abu Dhabi against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of IPL 2020 as they collected their first win in the UAE by 49 runs, courtesy of an all-round performance by the defending champions.

After electing to bowl first, the Knight Riders got off to a good start as they snared the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the second over itself. However, what followed was absolute carnage from skipper Rohit Sharma as he mercilessly thrashed the bowlers en route to his knock of 80(54) which included six huge maximums and three boundaries. He was supported well by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 47(28).

A quick knock by Saurabh Tiwary and a cameo by Hardik Pandya saw MI post a total of 195/5 on the board. Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/32 on a day when the pacers were taken to the cleaners.

In response, the Knight Riders could not get off to a good start as Trent Boult and James Pattinson dismissed both the openers in the powerplay itself. Skipper Dinesh Karthik promoted himself up the order and forged a 46-run partnership with Nitish Rana.

After Karthik fell for 30(23), KKR were unable to get going as wickets fell in clusters. Although Pat Cummins played a good knock in the end as he whacked Bumrah for four huge maximums in the 18th over, it was all a little too late for KKR.

As for the MI bowlers, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Bumrah and Rahul Chahar snared two wickets each while Kieron Pollard picked up his first wicket in the IPL since 2015.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table

The updated points table after Match 5 of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

With this win, Mumbai Indians occupied the top spot on the IPL 2020 points table, displacing the Rajasthan Royals in the process. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, plummeted to the bottom with a dismal net run-rate of -2.45 and will be looking to bounce back strongly in their next fixture.

CSK now stand at the fifth position while KXIP and SRH are sixth and seventh on the table respectively. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be presented with the chance of reclaiming the top spot, should they win against KXIP tomorrow.

All teams have now played at least a match each and will have a fair idea of the conditions prevailing in the UAE. A cracker of a contest awaits us as KL Rahul's KXIP will lock horns with Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Stadium tomorrow.

