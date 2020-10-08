IPL 2020 points table: Latest standings after KKR edge past CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Abu Dhabi in the twenty-first match of IPL 2020.

After electing to bat first, the Knight Riders surprised everyone with a few tweaks to their batting order. Rahul Tripathi walked out to open the innings with Shubman Gill and the duo put up a partnership of 37 runs for the first wicket.

Shardul Thakur's introduction to the bowling paid rich dividends for CSK as he sent Gill packing for a 12-ball 11. Nitish Rana came in at three but his stay at the crease was not long with Karn Sharma getting him out.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi was unaffected by the fall of wickets at the other end as he made the most of getting to open the innings. He mercilessly dispatched the poor deliveries all around the park en route his 51-ball 81.

A brilliant comeback from the CSK bowlers saw them dismantle KKR's middle order. Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik's wickets fell in quick succession, preventing them from reaching a big total.

Pat Cummins' 9-ball 17 cameo helped the Kolkata outfit put up a defendable total of 167 on the board. KKR became the first team to be bowled out in IPL 2020 in the process.

Chasing 168 runs, the Super Kings got off to a decent start with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis putting up a partnership of 30 runs for the first wicket. Du Plessis departed for 17 as he edged one off Shivam Mavi. Ambati Rayudu joined Watson at the crease and they put up a gritty partnership of 69 runs.

Youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti impressed yet again as he got the better of Rayudu, who departed for a 27-ball 30. Watson was dismissed in the very next over by Sunil Narine for a 40-ball 50.

MS Dhoni could manage only 11(12) while Sam Curran scored 17(11) before they perished trying to keep up with the mounting required run-rate. The fall of wickets in clusters completely derailed the chase. Kedar Jadhav played a slow knock of 7(12) with the required run-rate over 15. Some brutal hitting by Jadeja, which saw him garner 21(8), went in vain as the Super Kings lost by 10 runs.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

The updated points table after Match 21 of IPL 2020.

The result of this match has not affected the IPL leaderboard to a great extent with the only change being that of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders exchanging positions. Although both the teams now have the same number of points, KKR move up to the third spot due to a superior net run-rate.

We can surely expect a big shake-up of the IPL points table tomorrow as David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Expect both the teams to bring their A game as they eye the two crucial points that will be on offer to move up the IPL leaderboard.