The eight match of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the clash of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi. KKR emerged victorious by seven wickets and collected their first win of the tournament.

After electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a slow start courtesy Pat Cummins, who was breathing fire with the new ball in hand. The most expensive overseas buy was getting the ball to nip around and extracted some good purchase off the wicket, which seemed to trouble the SRH openers. Jonny Bairstow did not seem to be in good touch today and was cleaned up by Cummins for a paltry score of 5(10).

Manish Pandey came in next and played a brilliant knock of 51(38) and whacked three boundaries and two huge maximums in his innings. Warner and Pandey seemed to be taking the game away from KKR when a brain-fade moment from Warner saw him chip a delivery back into Varun Chakravarthy's hands.

Wriddhiman Saha played a slow knock of 30(31) at a dismal strike-rate of 96.77 and arrested the momentum that the previous pair had generated. An unbeaten 8-ball 11 cameo by Mohammad Nabi helped SRH post a below-par total of 142/4. Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell managed to pick up a solitary wicket each.

Chasing 143 runs, KKR had a poor start to their innings as they lost Sunil Narine in the second over itself for a duck. Nitish Rana made a quickfire 26(13), which helped bring the required run-rate under control.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik had a short stay in the middle as he was trapped in front of the sticks by an absolute ripper from Rashid Khan. What followed was an outstanding partnership between youngster Shubman Gill and World Cu- winning captain Eoin Morgan which saw KKR over the line. Gill was amazing and finished unbeaten on 70(62), which took the game away from SRH completely. Morgan too finished unbeaten on 42(29) and played an instrumental part in KKR's victory today.

Updated Points Table:

KKR have collected their first win of the tournament.

Prior to this match, KKR were reeling at the bottom of the points table but are now fifth on the points table with one win under their belt from the two matches they have played. SRH have now sunk to the bottom of the table and will be looking to secure their first win over the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have been displaced from their fifth position and are down a spot while the Royal Challengers Bangalore now stand seventh. However, the top half of the table has not been affected by the result of this match.

A cracker of a contest awaits us tomorrow as Steven Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah. The spotlight will be on Sanju Samson and KL Rahul to replicate their performances from their previous games and make some big runs at a venue which is known to be a high-scoring one.