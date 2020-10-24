IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest Standings after MI overwhelm CSK at Sharjah

The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a clinical win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 41 of IPL 2020, played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings got off to a horrendous start as Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the new ball in hand. Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in front of the stumps by a sharp inswinger from Boult in the first over itself.

A bouncer got the better of Ambati Rayudu while Narayan Jagdeesan edged one off the first ball that he faced. Faf du Plessis, who opened the batting, watched in despair as wickets fell at the other end. He too joined his teammates back in the pavilion after he became Boult's second victim.

MS Dhoni came to the crease much earlier than he would have liked to, and got in a couple of boundaries to get the scoreboard ticking. Boult was trusted with bowling a third over in the powerplay, and he repaid the skipper's faith by sending Ravindra Jadeja packing for a 6-ball 7.

MS Dhoni took on Rahul Chahar, smacking him for a huge maximum but the wily spinner bounced back brilliantly as he got the veteran to nick one off the very next delivery. In the process, the latter sent Dhoni packing for a run-a-ball 16.

Deepak Chahar departed without troubling the scorers while Shardul Thakur scored a slow 20-ball 11 before falling to Nathan Coulter-Nile. CSK were reeling at 71/8, but Sam Curran joined hands with Imran Tahir and the duo stitched together a gritty 43-run partnership.

Curran was brilliant with the bat, scoring a 47-ball 52, while Imran Tahir chipped in with a handy 10-ball 13, helping the Super Kings post a total of 114/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

As for the Mumbai bowling, Trent Boult was the pick of the lot as he returned with figures of 4-18 from his four overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar snared a couple of wickets each while Coulter-Nile chipped in with a wicket of his own.

Chasing 115 runs could have been challenging for a Mumbai Indians batting line-up sans Rohit Sharma, but they made an absolute mockery of the total, chasing it down in 12.2 overs with all ten wickets intact.

Ishan Kishan enjoyed his promotion at the top of the order as the youngster went after the bowlers right from the word go. Despite their best efforts, the CSK bowlers could not contain the carnage, and Kishan racked up an impressive half-century, finishing with a 37-ball 68 that took MI across the line.

Quinton de Kock played second fiddle and scored a decent 37-ball 46 and apart from a few good hits himself, watched the show that Kishan was putting on from the other end. In the end, they handed CSK their first 10-wicket loss in IPL history.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

The updated points table after Match 41 of IPL 13.

With this dominant win over CSK, the Mumbai Indians rocket to the top of the table and reclaim the first position. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore drop down a spot each and now stand second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, CSK continue reeling at the bottom of the table, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs seem to be getting bleaker with every match that they play.

We are in for a couple of thrilling contests tomorrow as Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Delhi Capitals in the first match of the day at Abu Dhabi. KKR will be desperate for a win given their recent form, while the Capitals will be eager to grab the numero uno spot on the table.

This will be followed by KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab taking on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the table and will be looking for wins to push for earning a playoffs spot.