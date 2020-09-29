IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest standings after RCB beat MI in a thrilling Super Over

The Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tenth match of IPL 2020 at Dubai. The match went right down to the wire, and RCB emerged victorious in the Super Over.

After being put in to bat first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flier, with Aaron Finch going after the bowlers from the beginning itself. Finch and Devdutt Padikkal put up a partnership of 81 runs. The Australian limited-overs skipper went on to score his maiden half-century in RCB colours, and was looking quite dangerous.

However, Trent Boult was brought back for his second spell, and the move paid rich dividends as he snared the wicket of Aaron Finch, sending the batsman back for a well-made 52(35).

King Kohli came in, but did not seem to be on song today. He tapped the ball around for a few runs but seemed out of touch before Rahul Chahar brought an end to his misery, sending him to the pavilion for 3(11). Devdutt Padikkal continued striking the ball well and notched up a brilliant half-century.

AB de Villiers was at his very best and hammered the bowlers all around the park during his fantastic knock of 55(24). A quick fire cameo of 27(10) by Shivam Dube helped RCB post a mammoth total of 201/3 from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

As for the bowlers, they had a tough day at the office, and were not able to contain the run-flow. Trent Boult picked up a couple of wickets, while Rahul Chahar chipped in with a scalp of his own. Apart from these two, the other bowlers leaked runs and were undisciplined with their lines and lengths.

Chasing 202 for victory, Mumbai Indians got off to a horrible start as they lost wickets in clusters at the beginning of the innings. Rohit Sharma returned for a paltry score of a run-a-ball 8, while Suryakumar Yadav did not trouble the scorers.

Ishan Kishan joined hands with Quinton de Kock as they tried to put up a resistance, but a flurry of dot deliveries goaded De Kock in going for the big shot and he perished in the process.

Hardik Pandya had a good start but fell victim to Adam Zampa while trying to up the run rate. RCB looked well and truly in control here, with MI needing 124 runs from 52 deliveries with only 6 wickets in hand.

However, the Mumbai outfit clawed their way back into this IPL 2020 contest as Ishan Kishan scored a blistering knock of 99(58) while Kieron Pollard scored 60(24).

Navdeep Saini bowled a brilliant penultimate over, conceding only 12 runs, and Isuru Udana was entrusted with defending 19 runs off the final over. Some brute hitting by Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard saw them collect 18 runs and take the match to the Super Over.

Batting first in the Super Over, the Mumbai Indians could manage to score only 7 runs courtesy some brilliant execution by Navdeep Saini. Needing 8 runs in the Super Over, RCB collected 2 runs off the first two deliveries.

A dot ball was followed by a boundary off a top-edge. A single ensued off the next ball, and needing one off the final ball, Kohli smacked a boundary to seal the match for his team.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

Updated IPL 2020 standings after RCB secure an emphatic win over MI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a grand entry into the top four of the IPL 2020 points table with this win over the Mumbai Indians, who now slide down to the fifth position. The Kings XI Punjab drop down a spot too and currently stand fourth in the IPL 2020 points table.

Apart from these three teams, the rest of the IPL 2020 points table has not been affected by the result of this game. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be presented with a chance to get their IPL 2020 campaign underway tomorrow as they take on the unbeaten Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.