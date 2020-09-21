IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest team standings after DC vs KXIP

After so much drama, speculation and uncertainty surrounding IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league is already two days old.

Even though four of the teams are yet to begin their campaign, sitting atop the points table is a franchise which has dominated the league from its inaugural edition – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and they are followed by the Delhi Capitals (DC).

MS Dhoni’s comeback match on September 19 turned out to be a satisfactory display for the cricketing fraternity as CSK prevailed over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets.

And, this was after the Chennai side lost all four matches against MI in IPL 2019. CSK gained a NRR (net run rate) of +0.486, while MI find themselves at the bottom of the table with identical numbers on the other side of zero (-0.486).

The regular IPL drama unfolded in just the second game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The topsy-turvy contest went into a Super Over, which Shreyas Iyer-led DC eventually won easily.

Apart from the in-game tension, debate and discussions went deep into the night over square-leg umpire Nitin Menon’s decision to deem a run short while KXIP were chasing 158 to win.

Mayank Agarwal hit the ball towards long on and scampered across for a brace. It was at that moment when Menon adjudged Chris Jordan to have not completed a run, even though replays suggested otherwise.

Regardless of whether the umpiring error was critical to the outcome of the match, the Delhi Capitals occupy second position with KXIP breathing down their neck, and both sides have an identical NRR of 0.000.

IPL 2020 Points Table

Defending champions MI are at the bottom of the table (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

The third match of IPL 2020 on September 21 will see two powerhouse sides go head to head – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

There is a good enough chance for either of the side to overhaul CSK’s NRR and sit pretty at the top of the tree.

But, the joy might be shortlived as CSK are supposed play their second game tomorrow against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).