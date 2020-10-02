IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after MI trounce KXIP

Mumbai Indians (MI) outclassed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs and displaced Delhi Capitals (DC) from the 1st position on IPL 2020 points table tonight.

Rohit Sharma's men were brilliant in every department as they successfully defended an above-par total of 191 to register their second triumph in IPL 2020, thus far.

MI, however, didn't begin particularly well as Quinton de Kock's stumps were rattled by Sheldon Cottrell early on. Rohit Sharma then rollicked along in characteristic fashion, setting up a wonderful launch pad for the fireworks that were unleashed later in the innings. The hard-hitting duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya then propelled MI to a very challenging score.

In response, KXIP's top-order never really got going and struggled to keep up with the escalating required run-rate. Nicholas Pooran persisted with a breezy 44 off 27 deliveries but by the time he was dismissed, MI were cruising to a comfortable victory. Jasprit Bumrah looked in prime form tonight, getting two wickets at the expense of just 18 runs. It was a terrific bowling effort from MI, as a whole.

IPL 2020 Points Table

The victory sees MI reach the top of the IPL 2020 ladder, a position they are far more familiar with than the one they were at before the start of play tonight, 6th. Their NRR has also drastically improved and is currently +1.094.

KXIP, on the other hand, slide further down after back-to-back losses. They are stationed at No 6 and have won only game out of three in this edition, so far.

All three of Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won 2 and lost 1 and are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively.

The two nether-most ranked sides in IPL 2020 at the moment - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings - will cross swords in Dubai tomorrow. A victory will be of extreme importance to both sides and we expect a grueling duel between the two.

