IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings as CSK lose third game in a row

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have secured two crucial points in IPL 2020 after overpowering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven runs.

After commencing their IPL 2020 campaign with two losses, David Warner's men have returned to winning terms - bouncing back with back-to-back successes. CSK, on the contrary, have suffered another crushing defeat and have now lost 3 out of the 4 IPL 2020 games that they have featured in.

Batting first, SRH didn't get off to a particularly good start as their top-order failed to keep things going at a brisk pace. By the time the 11th over of the innings was concluded, SRH were reeling at 69/4, having just lost one of their gun players in Kane Williamson.

SRH could have lost their footing and tottered to a below-par total if Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg had not come to the rescue and strung together a handy partnership. Garg, in particular, was exceptional for his unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries, that propelled SRH to a challenging total of 164.

In response, CSK got off to an immensely sluggish start and lost Shane Watson in the 3rd over when they had accumulated just four runs. The asking rate kept clambering up throughout the innings.

Rashid Khan spun a web around CSK's middle-order and stemmed the flow of runs. The Yellow Army needed an MS Dhoni special, but that didn't happen, and they fell short of the target by seven runs.

IPL 2020 Points Table

IPL 2020 Points Table

With this victory, SRH have bettered their position by three spots on the IPL 2020 Standings and stationed themselves at fourth place with 4 points and an NRR of -0.084. CSK, on the other hand, remain the nethermost-ranked side in the tournament and their IPL 2020 seems to keep getting worse. They have 2 points from 4 outings, and their NRR is a poor -0.719.

We have two IPL fixtures scheduled for tomorrow. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their bid to regain a spot in the top four. Delhi Capitals (DC), poised at No 2, will then cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second duel in Sharjah.