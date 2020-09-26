IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after DC comprehensively beat CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) trounced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai, walking away with a massive 44-run triumph in their IPL match. With this victory, Shreyas Iyer's men have climbed atop the IPL 2020 points table. DC are the only team to in the league so far to have played two and won two games.

DC batted first and put up a challenging total of 175 runs on the board. Prithvi Shaw was impressive as he laid a solid foundation through his well-crafted 64 runs off 43 deliveries.

The opening stand between him and Shikhar Dhawan was worth 94 runs. CSK's bowling attack deserves lots of credit for restricting Delhi to just about that 175-run mark when it could easily have gotten far worse for the Yellow Army.

In response, however, CSK got off to a sluggish start as the duo of Murali Vijay and Shane Watson struggled to get things going. MS Dhoni's side never really looked like they were in the chase and couldn't hit top gear courtesy some exceptionally good bowling from the Capitals, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje being the stand-out performers.

Their save-wickets-and-go-for-the-kill-at-the-end approach backfired against the Royals and it came a cropper against DC too.

IPL points table

Updated Points Table after DC v CSK - IPL 2020

While DC soar to the top of the table, sitting two points clear of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with a boosted NRR in excess of +1, CSK remain stranded at 5th. They have now suffered two consecutive defeats and their IPL 2020 campaign has copped a major blow already.

KXIP, Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are ranked 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively with Steve Smith's Royals having played one less game. KXIP's NRR of +2.425 is currently the best amongst all IPL franchises on the table.

The two nether-most ranked teams in IPL 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - will face off in an all-important duel tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. Both these franchises have lost their tournament openers and will be itching to redeem themselves.