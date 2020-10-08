R Ashwin revealed that Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting wanted to stand up and tell him to run Aaron Finch out at the non-striker's end. The distance that Finch had wandered outside his crease left the DC Coach appalled.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, however, was given a reprieve by R Ashwin after he had backed up too early at the non-striker’s end. He limited himself to giving Aaron Finch a warning instead of running him out.

The spinner gave insights into the conversation he had with Ponting after the match during a chat on his Youtube channel.

“How far he (Finch) went out! I was about to stand and tell you to run him out,” Ponting supposedly told Ashwin during the dinner after the game against RCB.

Reaction from Ponting after Ashwin giving the Mankad Warning to Finch. pic.twitter.com/gYSym6PPo0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2020

R Ashwin also revealed that he had a feeling that the batsmen would try and back-up a bit too far, given the importance of singles and doubles in a ground of that size.

“One side of the boundary was pretty big on that ground. I knew 100 per cent that someone will back up too early today [at the non-striker’s end]. I thought, someone will step out today and I will have my first catch.”

The 34-year-old certainly thought about running Finch out, but finally decided against it.

“As I ran into bowl that delivery, just before I got into my delivery stride and jump, a golden helmet is rolling along, like a detached coach of a train. I then stopped and thought, ‘should I run him out or not’? He still didn’t come back, he was looking at me. He is a good friend since the days of Kings XI Punjab. A very good man. I have spent lots of time with him in the evenings. I thought, ‘okay let it go, let this be a final warning.”

R Ashwin had grabbed the headlines when he Mankaded Jos Buttler in 2019

Advertisement

The 34-year-old, who represented Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 season of IPL, had grabbed headlines during that season when he ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

However, the Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting had made it clear before the start of IPL 2020 that he would have a chat with the team and ask them not to ‘Mankad’ any non-striker. But R Ashwin is not convinced if they have any alternative.

“There is no skill involved in running out a batsman like this. But if you keep going out, what option is left to us?”

After this incident, R Ashwin had taken to Twitter to announce that this will be the first and final warning for 2020 for all the batsmen are who are trying to back up too early.

“Let’s make it clear!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.”

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

Check out the IPL schedule here

R Ashwin will, once again, be seen in action when the Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on Friday. They are currently in second position behind the Mumbai Indians with 8 points, and a game in hand.