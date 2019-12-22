IPL 2020: Predicting the opening combination for all the 8 teams

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner

The IPL Auction 2020 concluded in Kolkata with as many as 62 players successfully entertaining a bid for themselves, amongst the 338 players who were a part of the auction. With only a few spots up for grabs in their respective squads, most of the teams were inclined to bid only for the players of their interests.

It was an eventful day as it threw a variety of surprises ranging from the most expensive IPL bid for an overseas player in IPL history to no bids for some of the prolific all-rounders. While usually it is the batsmen who dominate the auction day, it was the bowlers who ruled the auction this time, especially the foreign crop who took the event by storm.

After bowlers, it was the openers who were the most sought after players as the teams looked to build a stable opening partnership for the next season. The likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and a few others, were the next best buys of the day. The opening pair is one of the most crucial facets of a T20 team and it was important for franchises to include enough back-up options ahead of the 13th edition of the league.

Here we take a look at possible opening combination for all the eight teams:

#8 Kolkata Knight Riders - Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill

Gill might start the season with Narine for KKR in 2020

After letting go of their ballistic opener in Chris Lynn ahead of the auction, it is highly likely that KKR might start the season with the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine. In mid-season last year, Gill was promoted to the top of the order to open the innings alongside Lynn.

But in his absence, it is no brainer that Narine will once get a go at the top along with Gill. KKR have also picked the young Somerset sensation in Tom Banton. The youngster may not start the season but will certainly feature in the latter half of the tournament.

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa

Joe Butler will find a new partner in a former rival?

Rajasthan Royals, in all likelihood, will continue to open with Jos Buttler as one of their first-choice openers in the team. The English wicket-keeper-batsman can be seen pairing alongside Robin Uthappa, who will shift his base from KKR to the Royals for the next year's edition.

Uthappa, being an experienced campaigner has played as an opener for the majority of his career in the IPL and might relish the opportunity in doing the same role for RR.

