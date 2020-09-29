IPL 2020 Purple Cap: 2 new entrants in Top 5 after RCB secure last-ball Super Over win over MI

The most memorabel over from a bowling perspective was the 7-run Super Over bowled by Navdeep Saini at the end of yet another run-fest. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a last-ball win in the one-over eliminator over the Mumbai Indians (MI) after Match 10 of IPL 2020 ended in a tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

There was hardly any bowling to speak of as only eight of the 20 available wickets fell in the heavyweight clash that saw the Virat Kohli-led side climb up to third in the points table, while defending champions MI are lingering in fifth position after losing two of their three matches played.

The regular wicket-takers, however, were amongst the wickets as there were some developments on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been RCB’s go-to bowler in this year’s IPL, has moved up to fourth position with five wickets from three matches thus far.

After taking three wickets in RCB’s opening fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chahal scalped one wicket each in the subsequent matches, including returning figures of one for 48 last night.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Five of the 11 leading wicket-takers are leg-spinners (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

Trent Boult – also on five wickets from three games – is one slot below Chahal in fifth, separated by virtue of bowling four deliveries fewer than the leggie. Boult was the pick of the bowlers last night, accounting for well-set openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal while conceding 34 runs.

Chahal’s MI counterpart Rahul Chahar is eighth on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with four wickets from three matches. He dismissed RCB captain Virat Kohli last night and kept a lid on the RCB batters in the middle-overs, returning figures of one for 31 from four overs.

All-rounder Shivam Dube continues to remain in the top 10 after his successful outings in the first two matches. Though he didn’t get to bowl versus MI last night, picking two wickets each against SRH and KXIP has him ninth on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

The action now will shift to Abu Dhabi as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on SRH tonight. While second-placed Kagiso Rabada (5 wickets from 2 matches) would look to wrest the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami, the Delhi-based franchise would be wary of Rashid Khan spinning a web around them and handing SRH their first win of IPL 2020.

