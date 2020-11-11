IPL 2020 Purple Cap: 5 highest wicket-takers in the tournament

The Mumbai Indians (MI) convincingly beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets in the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) to clinch their fifth title.

The tracks in the UAE didn't offer much spin over the course of the riveting tournament, and pacers found significant assistance from the pitch. As a result, 4 of the 5 players on this Purple Cap list are fast bowlers.

Here are the top 5 wicket-takers from IPL 2020.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal - 21 wickets in IPL 2020

Chahal was impressive as ever in IPL 2020

Once again RCB's standout performer with the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 21 wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 7.08. The leggie found purchase from pitches that didn't really have much in them, and wasn't afraid to toss the ball up irrespective of the match situation.

Chahal proved why he's RCB's leading wicket-taker in IPL history, and deceived some of the best players of spin with his well-disguised googlies. The 30-year-old firmly cemented his place as one of the league's best tweakers, and his team wouldn't have made the playoffs without his contributions.

#4 Anrich Nortje - 22 wickets in IPL 2020

Nortje was the fastest bowler on display in IPL 2020

Signed as a replacement for Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje was the fastest bowler on display in IPL 2020 and broke the record for the fastest ball(s) in tournament history in a game against RR. The South African ably assisted Kagiso Rabada, and picked up 22 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 8.39.

Tasked with bowling the tough overs in every innings, Nortje proved himself to be more than capable of bowling to the best batsmen in the world. The express quick certainly has a bright future in international cricket, and he might be set for a long stay with DC in the IPL as well.