IPL 2020: Ranking the all-rounders of all 8 teams

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell

IPL 2020 isn't far off and the analysis and breakdown of the various teams and their squads have begun. A lot of cash was shelled out during the auction and many notable bids were seen.

While Pat Cummins was the most expensive buy at ₹15.5 Crore, all-rounders attracted the majority of the bids in the auction. Glenn Maxwell (₹10.75 Crore- KXIP), Chris Morris (₹10 Crore- RCB), and Sam Curran (₹5.5 Crore-CSK) were some of the top buys of the auction.

This comes as no surprise as we all know how important all-rounders are to add value to every T20 team. They provide balance to any team and give room for the team to play an extra batsman or bowler according to the surface, and other conditions.

On that note, here is a ranking piece of the all-rounders' contingents from the teams.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Stokes will be a key figure for RR next season.

Overseas Options: Ben Stokes

Indian Options: Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, and Rahul Tewatia

Despite having one of the best all-rounders in the world, RR's list of all-rounders seems to be the weakest, at least on paper. Stokes isn't a great T20 all-rounder and he hasn't adapted to the slowness of the wickets in India both with bat and with the ball. But his World Cup performances might have prompted RR to hold onto him and hope that he delivers.

But sadly, there is no backup for Stokes in this RR side as Tom Curran hasn't done enough with the bat to be considered an all-rounder.

Advertisement

The Indian options too aren't as convincing as you'd expect them to be. While the exciting Riyan Parag will be one to watch out for, the rest of the names don't inspire too much confidence. Rahul Tewatia has proved to be a decent utility option in the past but has lost his value.

Final Verdict: No backup for Stokes and lack of quality Indian options makes RR's list of all-rounders pretty weak.

1 / 8 NEXT