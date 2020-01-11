IPL 2020: Ranking the batsmen of all the teams

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Rahul has been the best Indian T20 batsman in the last couple of years.

T20 cricket has revolutionized the way teams look at batsmen and bowlers, and this format has always favoured batsmen right from the onset. While teams are realizing the importance of good bowlers, and are bidding heavily for them, most teams are still batting-heavy and rely on their batsmen to win games for them.

The IPL is no different, and the teams, this year went all out to strengthen their respective batting units. Players like Shimron Hetmyer (DC - ₹7.75 crore), and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP - ₹10.75 crore) received lofty bids in the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at the batting line-ups of the 8 teams and rank them based on their strength.

Note: The list contains batsmen who bat till No.4. The likes of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell haven't been considered in this list.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article belong solely to the author and need not reflect that of Sportskeeda.

#8 Kolkata Knight Riders

Morgan's previous stint with KKR wasn't too good.

Overseas Options: Tom Banton (wk), Eoin Morgan, and Sunil Narine

Indian Options: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(C), and Nikhil Naik

KKR stands at the bottom solely because players like Andre Russell are not considered in this list. Without Russell, the KKR batsmen either lack experience or haven't succeeded in subcontinent conditions.

Advertisement

First things first, KKR has the weakest opening pair in the league, and the fact that they'll have to rely on Sunil Narine to get the runs is an ominous sign. Also, Tom Banton hasn't played a single game in the subcontinent and his volatile batting style makes him an iffy prospect. Shubman Gill remains their only solid opening option.

KKR also signed a couple of decent Indian options like Rahul Tripathi and Siddhesh Lad as backup options but it'll be Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik who'll have to shoulder most of the responsibility in finishing games.

KKR also spent a considerable amount of money to sign Eoin Morgan in the auction but the England skipper hasn't tasted success in India. He's certainly been in great form this year and could taste success, but on paper, he is not a match-winning pick.

Final Verdict: KKR's overseas options aren't satisfactory and this will put a lot of pressure on the likes of DK and Shubman Gill to shine.

1 / 5 NEXT