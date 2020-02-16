IPL 2020: Ranking the captains of all 8 IPL teams in this season

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not too far away. The season is expected to kickstart from March 29 and round-robin, home-away matches will continue till May 17. Mumbai Indians will take on the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener. IPL, being one of the most followed T20 leagues around the globe, poses some great challenges for any player who is a part of the league.

And with such huge pressure and expectations of people who follow the two-month long extravaganza, it is even tougher to lead any of the franchises in the competition. Some captains might feel the burden of expectations, while others relish this job which gets the best out of them.

Ahead of IPL 2020, we rank each skipper based upon his success with the franchise and what can be expected of him in the upcoming season.

#8 KL Rahul – Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who hasn’t had any experience of leading a side in the IPL history, will don the skipper’s hat for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. With no prior experience, captaincy could be an arduous task for the Karnataka-lad in the IPL but it won’t sound new to him. He has been an important feature in the Karnataka team as a member of the leadership group.

He might be captaining the side for the first time in the IPL, but his experience of leading teams at the India A and the domestic level would help him ease into the role.

#7 Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

The choice at No.7 might surprise a few but is the harsh reality that the most of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have accepted to live with so far in the IPL history. Virat Kohli has had a much mediocre record as captain for RCB.

In his more than seven years of captaincy stint, Kohli has failed to win the trophy for his franchise. It might be the lack of personnel or his weak instinctive leadership skills that RCB hasn’t been crowned champions even once since IPL 2008.

The team had the best chance in IPL 2016 when the skipper was at the peak of his powers but it was all goofed when they emerged second-best in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Among all the seven former captains in 2020, he has the worst winning percentage.

Matches captained: 110 Won: 49 Lost: 55 Win %: 47.16

