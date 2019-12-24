IPL 2020: Ranking the fast bowlers of the 8 teams

Can Pat Cummins live up to his hefty price tag?

IPL Auction 2020 took place on December 19 in Kolkata and all the franchise owners and coaching staff came out of the event looking satisfied with the players they added to their squad. Only 62 of the 338 enlisted players were bought by the franchises and hence, fierce bidding wars were seen during the event.

Pace bowlers received maximum attention during the auction as their importance was realised by the franchises. KKR shelled out a whopping ₹15.5 crore to secure the services of star pacer Pat Cummins, making him the most expensive overseas signing in the history of the IPL auctions.

Having already established the importance of pacers, let's take a look at the pace attacks of the various teams and rank them.

#8 Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran was signed by CSK for ₹5.5 Crore.

Overseas Options: Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, DJ Bravo, and Sam Curran

Indian Options: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, and Monu Singh

This might come as a surprise to many. It's not that CSK doesn't have a decent pace attack, it's just that those of the other teams are better than theirs. Head Coach Stephen Fleming made it clear that their plans revolve around the spin-friendly track in Chennai.

CSK certainly strengthened their pace bowling lineup by signing Sam Curran for ₹5.5 crores. But how he will slot into the team remains a concern as CSK have a lot of eligible overseas player vying for a slot in the playing XI.

As for Josh Hazlewood, he's more of a Test match bowler and isn't the ideal backup option. He has picked up just 8 wickets in the 7 T20Is he has played for Australia at a poor economy of 9.60 and doesn't have too many variations to succeed in the T20 format.

Lungi Ngidi is certainly a great option but again, CSK's overseas combination is such that they have to compromise on other areas to fit him in the team.

Coming to the Indian pacers, this is where CSK lack. Deepak Chahar is the only good option available in their roster. Shardul Thakur has been very inconsistent, and expensive in the death.

Final Verdict: CSK has a decent pace attack that suits their home track in Chennai but their lack of Indian backups can affect them in away games. They also lack a leader to spearhead their pace attack.

